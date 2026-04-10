Elite recruit Hayden Strepp’s final four schools show Tosh Lupoi has Cal on the rise

This offseason, Cal made the decision to move on from head coach Justin Wilcox, despite the fact that the team had shown some promise for the future. Cal has the potential to be a power in this NIL and revenue-sharing era, but the program needed a head coach who could help drive interest in the program. General Manager Ron Rivera seemingly hit a home run with his decision to hire Tosh Lupoi.

Before his coaching career, Tosh Lupoi played for the Golden Bears which will help Cal retain their head coach long term. Add in the fact that Lupoi has been an ace recruiter and an incredible defensive coordinator for Oregon, and the hiring seemed perfect. In his first recruiting cycle as Cal's head coach, Tosh Lupoi is proving a new era is here.

Cal shows major strides cracking the final 4 for elite recruit Hayden Strepp

On Friday, elite defensive back recruit Hayden Strepp named his final 4 schools with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and Cal making the cut.

NEWS: Elite 2027 CB Hayden Stepp is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)



He’s locked in OVs to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/W92nPZju4i pic.twitter.com/QDqf1AIfoG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Typically, for a player like Hayden Strepp, who could end the cycle as a 5-star recruit, seeing Oregon, Georgia, and Alabama in the mix is normal. Cal becoming a team contending for this level of player, however, isn't the norm, and shows just how powerful the Golden Bears are becoming.

Hayden Strepp is the 27th ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked cornerback in the class, and the top player out of Nevada. Considering that every program would love to land a player like Strepp, Cal landing on that short list shows the momentum Lupoi is building.

The Golden Bears still have to try and beat out the traditional powers in Hayden Strepp's recruitment, but making this point is huge. Cal has a chance to start contending for every highly touted recruit on the West Coast, and if this season is promising, Cal could quickly become a new power in college football.