Emeka Egbuka is dominating as a rookie proving why Ohio State is WRU

Every year, there's a massive debate between several colleges over who has the claim to the title of "Wide Receiver U". The Ohio State Buckeyes, the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans all make claim to the title but, only one school can hold the crown. Over the last several years, the Ohio State Buckeyes have made it tough to name any other program WRU with their dominance developing wide receivers.

As the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach, Brian Hartline has become a kingmaker developing countless first round picks. From Marvin Harrison Jr, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others, Brian Hartline has single handedly developed the Buckeyes into the best school at producing elite wide receivers.

Emeka Egbuka is the latest star to emerge from Brian Hartline's WR factory

The latest in Brian Hartline's long list of first round wide receivers, is Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka. The Buccaneers were able to nab Egbuka with the 19th overall pick and he's already making everyone regret passing on him.

In his first two games of his career, Egbuka proved to be a difference maker catching 8 passes for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns including the game winning touchdown in his debut.

EMEKA EGBUKA.



2 TDs for the rookie. 1 minute left for the Falcons.



pic.twitter.com/fgpUEafGCh — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 7, 2025

On Sunday, a depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving core suffered another major injury losing Mike Evans. The Bucs needed Egbuka to step up and shine and he did finishing the game with 6 catches for a game high 85 yards. In the first half working against one of the best cornerbacks in the league Sauce Gardner, Egbuka hauled in an unreal catch with one hand.

When the Buccaneers needed to drive down the field for a game winning field goal, Baker Mayfield found Egbuka for 28 yards to get Tampa Bay into scoring position.

As a Rookie, Egbuka already looks like one of the best wide receivers in the league and he's keeping Tampa Bay's offense afloat without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan. The instant impact Egbuka has been able to make proves how great the Buckeyes are at setting their receivers up to dominate as soon as they reach the NFL.

