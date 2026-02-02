Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is the next small school prospect bound for NFL Draft stardom

NFL Draft season is in full swing as the Super Bowl will mark the official beginning of the offseason even though it's already well underway. As teams hope to be where the Patriots and the Seahawks are this time next year, everyone's top focus is nailing the NFL Draft and building a young core that can lead the team on deep postseason runs. One prospect that almost every NFL team will have an eye on is Toledo star Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

On Draft Night, we typically see programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia parade all their talent across the stage. Every year, we always see a few smaller schools produce a first round pick with one of the latest programs on the rise being Toledo. After sending Quinyon Mitchell into the 1st Round, and he became one of the league's best cornerbacks, the Rockets may have their next future NFL star.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is the small school prospect every team will know

In this Transfer Portal era, we typically see a player emerge at a smaller level like the MAC, and then depart for a bigger program. Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren emerged as a star as a Sophomore in 2023, but spent his entire career at Toledo which has kept him as an under the radar prospect.

When you watch him play however, it quickly becomes clear that this is a first round talent that could end up going much higher than anyone is expecting. During his time at Toledo, McNeil-Warren racked up 212 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, a sack, 8 forced fumbles, and 5 interceptions.

This season on 336 coverage snaps, McNeil-Warren was targeted just 15 times, allowing just 6 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown allowing an NFL passer rating of just 50.6.

As NFL Draft analysts start to make their predictions, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is becoming a staple in 1st Round Mock Drafts:

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: 30th Overall - Denver Broncos

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: 18th Overall - Minnesota Vikings

Matt Miller, ESPN: 18th Overall - Minnesota Vikings

This Spring, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is almost guaranteed to become a 1st Round Pick, the only question is about how high he'll be picked. The Toledo product is likely the 2nd best prospect at his position making where he lands heavily dependent on how early Caleb Downs is going to be picked.

This draft is loaded with defensive playmakers while lacking elite offensive talent which is great for a player like McNeil-Warren. A team looking to push for the Playoffs will likely be the most likely landing spot for the star safety as they'll easily overlook the positional value debate and draft a player who can change a defense.