End of an era in Stillwater: Oklahoma State parts ways with Mike Gundy

Last Friday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys lost in truly shocking fashion to their much smaller In-State rival in the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The loss sunk the Cowboys to 1-2 on the season with the most lopsided loss of the Gundy era coming against Oregon in a 69-3 blowout and the loss to the smallest program in the FBS only futher drove home the point that Mike Gundy was no longer the man for the job.

When Mike Gundy wasn't fired on Friday Night and lasted through the weekend to give his regularly scheduled press conference on Monday, it seemed as if he was safe at least one more week. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys made their decision firing Mike Gundy.

Sources: Oklahoma State has fired Mike Gundy. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2025

Mike Gundy's incredible run at Oklahoma State has come to an end

Firing Mike Gundy means the second longest tenured Head Coach in the Country is now looking for a new job as Mike Gundy has been leading the Cowboys since 2005. Mike Gundy has been a staple in Stillwater, playing for the Cowboys in college from 1986-1989. Upon graduating, Gundy joined the staff as the wide receivers coach working his way up the ranks with brief stops at Baylor and Maryland to become the Head Coach.

The Cowboys were certainly preparing for this move as Gundy and the school agreed to a new deal which lowered Gundy's salary by $1 million per year while requiring him to become more involved in fundraising. As a result of the new deal, Mike Gundy's buyout is now just $15 million since he was fired before December 31st, 2027.

The search is now on for the Oklahoma State Cowboys who have been rumored to make a full sweep of changes in the athletic program. The name the Cowboys fans would love to see return to Stillwater is former Oklahoma State star and NFL OC Zac Robinson but, this should be a long search for the Cowboys.

