Enemies on the Gridiron-Brothers in Arms: The Army-Navy Game

QB Bryson Daily through 11 games played.



• Tied for the nation's lead with 29 rushing TDs

• 10 games with 100+ rushing yds

• 9 straight games with multiple rushing TDs

• Scored 3+ rushing TDs in 5 games

• 4th in the nation in rushing YPG (134.5)

