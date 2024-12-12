Enemies on the Gridiron-Brothers in Arms: The Army-Navy Game
By Tony Thomas
It is a gridiron war like no other. A college sports spectacle rich in pageantry and tradition, it is a parade of future leaders followed by a battle for bragging rights and to sing second.
On Saturday, fans will gather as Army and Navy meet for the 125th time in their storied history.
This is a game of glory and gridiron heroes-Heisman winners Doc Blanchard, Glenn Davis and Pete Dawkins for Army. Heisman winners Joe Bellino and Roger Staubach for Navy, Army’s Rollie Stichweh, and Navy running back Napoleon McCallum.
Army (11-1)
The Black Knights of Army are the 2024 American Athletic Conference champions. The Cadets have produced two 1,000-yard rushers this season. Dual-threat quarterback Bryson Daily leads the Cadets. Daily has accounted for 2,300 total yards and 37 touchdowns.
Daily’s backfield mate is Kanye Udoh, who has rushed for 1,064 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged 6.45 yards per carry. Army boasts the No.1 rushing attack nationally with 314 yards per contest. They also are pretty good on defense, ranked in the Top 15 in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.
Navy (8-3)
The Midshipmen of Navy will counter with their own dual-threat quarterback in the form of Blake Horvath. Horvath missed the game vs. East Carolina with an injury but has accounted for over 2,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. The Navy coaching staff has reported that Horvath will suit up and be available to play against Army. That bodes well for Navy.
The Midshipmen are just as potent at running the ball, as they are ranked in the Top 10 nationally.
Navy has gotten the best of Army in the series, but the Cadets have won 6 times since 2016. Before that, Navy was proud to sing second for 14 straight seasons from 2002 to 2015.
When the final horn sounds and the clock strikes zeros, these young men will go on to fulfill their oath as gentlemen and become leaders of men.
Under the watchful eyes of a grateful nation, they will lead from the front as they march into a world of chaos with a singular mission-to defend our freedoms and our way of life.They will come together as a force of one to perform these duties as protectors of our great country with honor and without hesitation.
125th Army-Navy Game:
- Date: Saturday, December 14
- · Time: 3 p.m. EST
- · T.V.: CBS