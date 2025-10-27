ESPN Analyst claims Brian Kelly 'got what was coming" with LSU firing

On Sunday Night, the LSU Tigers fired Head Coach Brian Kelly amid a 2-game losing streak, including a game where Texas A&M took over Tiger Stadium. Given how divisive of a figure Brian Kelly is, most of the reactions from the National Media have applauded LSU for making the move while throwing a ton of dirt on Brian Kelly.

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame, he did so because he thought joining LSU would give him a better chance at winning the National Championship. After being fired 3.5 years into his LSU tenure, it's clear that Brian Kelly's bold move was an absolute flop. Brian Kelly tried to call his shot, and he missed terribly, and now everyone's keeping receipts like Kelly said he was doing before this season.

Michael Wilbon claims Brian Kelly got what was coming

While many will show some sympathy for Brian Kelly, as he did lose his job at the end of the day, which means much lower-level staffers will have to search for a new job. If there's one person who enjoyed Brian Kelly being fired, it's Pardon the Interruption's Michael Wilbon, who seemed overjoyed when talking about the move on Monday.

"Part of this makes me smile a little bit, because he was so arrogant about it, about the transition. ‘I’m gonna leave Notre Dame and go some place I can win a national championship.’ Do you think the rest of us are fools? And he sort of got what was coming." Michael Wilbon

Michael Wilbon's joy may feel over the line to many, but he said what most people are thinking when it comes to Brian Kelly. When Kelly left Notre Dame, he practically scoffed at the program and their ability to compete for National Championships. Everyone then got to laugh at Brian Kelly last year as he coached in the Texas Bowl while Marcus Freeman coached for the National Championship.

The biggest issue for many when it comes to Brian Kelly is the way that he carries himself, as he comes with a sense of arrogance. When Kelly took a shot at a program like Notre Dame, he opened himself up to jokes, and he's certainly seeing that this week.