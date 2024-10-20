Every college football team that is bowl eligible: Who gained eligibility in Week 8?
By Sam Fariss
Alongside the Indiana Hoosiers and the eight other teams that had earned bowl eligibility after Week 7, many more teams are starting to join the elite group.
From the Missouri Tigers to the Clemson Tigers to the Duke Blue Devils and many more, here is every team that became bowl-eligible after earning a win in Week 8:
Bowl-eligible teams after Week 8:
- No. 25 Army Black Knights (6-0)
- No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1)
- No. 21 SMU Mustangs (6-1)
- No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0)
- No. 19 Missouri Tigers (6-1)
- No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (6-1)
- No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (7-0)
- No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1)
- No. 13 BYU Cougars (7-0)
- No. 12 Notre Dame (6-1)
- No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1)
- No. 10 Clemson Tigers (6-1)
- No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0)
- No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1)
- No. 6 Miami Hurricanes (7-0)
- No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1)
- No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)
- No. 2 Oregon Ducks (7-0)
- No. 1 Texas Longhorns (6-1)
- Memphis Tigers (6-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (6-1)
- UNLV Rebels (6-1)
- Washington State Cougars (6-1)
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1)
Rankings are based on the AP Top 25 following Week
Yes, you may notice that the Alabama Crimson Tide has yet to reach bowl eligibility. The Tide lost to the Tennessee Volunteers to move their record down to 5-2 overall, including the shocking loss to Vanderbilt earlier this season.
The No. 5 Bulldogs toppled the No. 1 Longhorns to even their records at 6-1, alongside the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC. The Duke Blue Devils are the only unranked team in a power conference to reach six wins so far this year.
Notre Dame is the only independent team to reach bowl eligibility while three Group of 5 programs have obtained the status: UNLV, Louisiana, and Memphis. Washington State, one of just two teams currently in the Pac-12, has also earned six wins already this season.