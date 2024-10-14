Every college football team that is bowl eligible: Who joined Indiana during Week 7?
By Sam Fariss
Just over a week ago, the Indiana Hoosiers became the first time to earn bowl eligibility when they took down Northwestern to move their record to 6-0 overall. However, in Week 7, quite a few teams joined the Hoosiers in the group of bowl-eligible teams.
From the top two teams to surprise arrivals, here is every team that has earned bowl eligibility through Week 7:
Bowl-eligible teams after Week 7:
- No. 25 Army Black Knights (6-0)
- No. 6 Miami Hurricanes (6-0)
- No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0)
- No. 13 BYU Cougars (6-0)
- No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (6-0)
- No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)
- No. 2 Oregon Ducks (6-0)
- No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)
- No. 1 Texas Longhorns (6-0)
The Horns are the only SEC team that has reached six wins so far this season while the Big Ten can boast three teams that are bowl-eligible (Indiana, Oregon, and Penn State). However, seven other SEC teams are hovering at five wins after Week 7 while only three other Big Ten teams are a win away from reaching a bowl game.
Army, beyond earning a top-25 ranking, has stunned the nation as it has stormed through the first six games of the season and walked away victorious every single week.
Similarly, the BYU Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones have surprised college football fans by taking over the Big 12 that was expected to be run by Utah and Kansas before the season started.
Miami and Pitt are the first two teams to reach bowl eligibility in the ACC with the Clemson Tigers just one game away from earning that status.