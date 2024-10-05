The Indiana Hoosiers are officially the first bowl-eligible team in the country
By Sam Fariss
The first team to reach six wins and therefore become eligible for a bowl game wasn't Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, or any of the other usual suspects. It was, somewhat shockingly, the Indiana Hoosiers.
In Week 6, the Hoosiers faced their Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats, and were looking to reach 6-0 for the first time since 1967 – the only time Indiana achieved a perfect start, through six games, in the past.
By halftime, Indiana led Northwestern 17-10 and by the end of regulation, the Hoosiers were heading home with a resounding 41-24 victory in its pocket.
Just like that, Indiana improved its lead on other Big Ten teams and the Hoosiers were suddenly bowl-eligible before any other team in the country.
After the game, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti put it simply, "Our accomplishments speak for themselves.”
While the Hoosiers walked away with the win, it wasn't a perfect victory by any means. Allowing the Wildcats to score 24 points wasn't great and giving up 336 total yards is far from good. However, a win is a win, and becoming eligible for a bowl game can't be reversed.
The Hoosiers get to ride the elation of this win for an extra week as they head into a bye during Week 7. Up next, Indiana will have to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers who are led by star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
No matter the outcome of the Hoosiers' game against Nebraska or any of their other matchups for the rest of the year, Indiana is bowl game-bound and they are the first team to secure that label in the entire United States.