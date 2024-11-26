Every week the Big 12 Conference continues to be the best thing going
Just when it seems you might have the Big 12 conference finally figured out, chaos ensues and that is why every week this conference continues to be the best thing going in college football.
After losses by both Colorado and BYU this past Saturday there are over 250 tiebreaker situations and until the dust settles Saturday night, I don't think we will know either team in the championship game.
As of now if all the favorites win it is looking like we will have an Iowa State vs Arizona State, but based on how things have gone in this conference I wouldn't pencil that in either.
The other fun part of this season in this conference is there are several teams who are in the mix to get to the title game at Jerry's World who were picked near the bottom of the conference. Arizona State went 3-9 in Kenny Dillingham's first season and are now sitting at 9-2 with the only thing sitting between them and a chance to play for a spot in the 12 team playoff is a win over archrival Arizona.
Despite two-straight losses BYU is well ahead of where projected going into the season and I wouldn't be Kalani Sitake's squad finds a way to get to Arlington.
Then of course, there is Colorado and Coach Prime with all the attention that is given to this team from the media and fans are still very much in the mix for a playoff spot as well.
It seemed going into last weekend that the Buffaloes were going to punch their ticket to the Big 12 title game, before being humbled by Kansas. I know the Big 12 would love to see this team make it to the championship game the first week of December as they will bring the viewership this conference is in need of. They are very much alive but not only do they have to win but need some help along the way to make it.
This conference has beaten each other up and due to this there won't be more than one team in this year's playoff, but from a fan's perspective it has been an awesome ride and I'm confident this conference will continue to give us everything we can hope for in the final two weeks before the playoff teams are announced.