Everyone is asking the name of the song in the DoorDash CFB mascot commercial

One of the best parts of the College Football season is getting to stay at home when your favorite team is on the road. As you spend the entire weekend at home watching the games, you start to pick up on some recurring themes, one of which is a commercial. College Football has the best commercials, whether it's the Heisman House, Dr Pepper's Fansville, or any other commercials that jump out.

The most catchy commercial right now belongs to DoorDash's "Too Much Winning Energy with DoorDash streaks". Between using the mascots of Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama hilariously, along with the catchy song it's easily the best we'll see all weekend. Using the mascots of our favorite schools during College Football breaks makes it much harder for us to get too upset with the timeouts.

What song is used in DoorDash's Mascot commercial?

As everyone continues to see DoorDash's great commercial, social media commenters can't stop asking about the song playing in the background. YouTube commenters are commenting about how even Shazam and Google Music Search aren't having any luck finding the song.

For those interested in finding the song from the DoorDash commercial, you're in luck as, it's "Every 1's a Winner" by Hot Chocolate.

Hot Chocolate is a British soul band that was formed in 1968 and released Every 1's A Winner in 1978 on their album "Disco Double".

At the time, the song was a hit, but it's reaching a new level of fame and is being discovered by a new audience as younger fans are discovering the band and the song from DoorDash's commercial. DoorDash finding the hit song and pairing it with our favorite mascots makes dealing with commercials far more tolerable, and every brand should look to utilize the mascots more often.

