Everything the CFP committee got wrong, and right in the 3rd rankings of 2025

After all of the action of Week 12, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled their latest Top 25 rankings on Tuesday Night. The committee truly has an impossible job as at the end of the day almost every fanbase is going to feel like they weren't ranked properly. The biggest issue for the committee is that they don't have any set guidelines meaning everyone can pick their rankings apart.

While the committee does a great job with the task they're given, there are also several rankings that don't make a ton of sense. Looking at the grand picture, the committee truly nailed 3 things while missing on just as many.

The Committee nailed three things, and whiffed on just as many

Right: The three best teams in the Country

The College Football Playoff committee has a slam dunk every weekend as it's clear that the 3 teams atop the College Football Playoff rankings deserve to be ranked where they are. The committee hasn't over thought it in any week keeping Ohio State at the top, and it's panned out as Indiana and Texas A&M both have struggled in games. Barring an upset in the final few weeks, we likely won't see any movement until after the Conference Championship games.

Wrong: The Group of 5 representative

On Tuesday Night, the lone Group of 5 team ranked in the Top 25 was the Tulane Green Wave meaning they have the best chance of making the Playoff. The committee continues to cycle teams from the American through the Top 25 when the league may just be showing them that they're not that strong. James Madison is 9-1 and unbeaten in Sun Belt play with their lone loss coming in a close game against Louisville. Tulane is 8-2 on the season, and their best win which came against Duke continues to age worse.

Right: Respecting Texas Tech

Last week, the College Football Playoff committee showed the Big 12 a ton of respect by ranking Texas Tech ahead of Ole Miss. This weekend, the committee moved the Red Raiders up once again following Alabama's loss. There's often a lack of respect shown to the Big 12, but Texas Tech is just like one of the powers in the SEC or the Big Ten, and it's great to see the committee recognizing it.

Wrong: Notre Dame ahead of Alabama and Miami

The biggest team of contention in the Playoff rankings is Notre Dame who was ranked 9th in the rankings ahead of Alabama at 10 and Miami who's 13th. The debate between Miami and Notre Dame is clear, the Fighting Irish played Miami and lost, and with both having the same record, it's crazy to let Notre Dame be ahead of Miami. Alabama on the other hand has 3 more ranked wins than Notre Dame, and 2 wins ranked better than Notre Dame's best win showing the committee isn't valuing big wins properly.

Right: The order of ACC teams

The College Football Playoff committee didn't rank the teams in the ACC based on their likelihood of making the Conference Championship. The Miami Hurricanes won't make the ACC Championship, but they earned the 13th seed as they're clearly the best team in the Conference. The committee easily could've ranked Virginia or Georgia Tech higher as they'll have a better chance at making the conference championship, but the committee nailed the order.

Wrong: Utah's #12 ranking

The Utah Utes continue to climb in the rankings to the point where they're going to end up having a real chance to make the Playoff. The question is why, as the Utes have played two Playoff contenders in Texas Tech and BYU and lost both games proving they don't belong. Advanced metrics love the Utes, but at some point the committee needs to consider their on-field results being more accurate.