Everything to know before Lee Corso's final GameDay: How to watch and key stats

On Saturday Morning, an era will officially come to an end as Lee Corso joins the College GameDay crew for one final show. In 1987, ESPN hired Lee Corso as one of the hosts of its new College GameDay show and 38 years later, he remains the pillar of the show he helped turn into an institution. Along the way new faces have come and gone but, on Saturday Morning's you could always count on Lee Corso breaking down the games and making you laugh several times.

The show truly took off when the GameDay Crew started to go on the road visiting the campus of one of the most important games of the week. The show is most known for Lee Corso's head gear pick as he'd either become a hero to the home crowd picking their team or he'd turn heel and turn an entire crowd against him.

Ahead of Lee Corso's final appearance on College Gameday, here's everything you need to know.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 1?

The first College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Columbus, Ohio as the top ranked Texas Longhorns face off against the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Not only is this game the biggest matchup of the week as the Nation's 1st and 3rd ranked teams face off but, it's of significance to Lee Corso. The first head gear pick of Lee Corso's career came when he donned the Brutus the Buckeye mask in 1996.

Lee Corso’s last show: August 30.



When Ohio State hosts Texas.



The Brutus Buckeye headgear was the first Lee Corso ever wore on College Gameday.



Only fitting it’ll be his last. pic.twitter.com/xt9AdRnMnA — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) April 17, 2025

What is Lee Corso's record in Head Gear picks?

While many think Lee Corso's head gear selections are a gimmick, the coach has actually been stellar in his selections over the year. In his career, Lee Corso is 286-144 (66.51%) when making a head gear selection.

Which team has Lee Corso picked the most?

When Lee Corso makes his final head gear selection, he'll have a chance to extend the Buckeyes lead as the most picked team of all time. Lee Corso has picked Ohio State 45 times with Alabama a distant second place with 38 selections.

Which season was Lee Corso's best?

During the 1999 season, Lee Corso went an incredible 11-0 in his head gear picks which makes it far and away his best season ever.

How to Watch Lee Corso's final show

The first College GameDay of the season and the final appearance for Lee Corso will begin at 9:00 AM ET live from Columbus, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Will there be a guest picker?

ESPN hasn't announced a guest picker for this week's College GameDay but, they could be saving announcement for a surprise. Fitting guests for Corso's final show would include his family, some of his past GameDay partners, or a rotating group of people that have meant the most to Lee Corso's career.

