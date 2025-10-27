Expectations at Florida and LSU become too difficult to meet

Now that both Florida and LSU are looking for new coaches, it leads me to the conclusion that both programs have expectations that are just a little too much. Yes, both have tradition and have won multiple championships in my lifetime, but honestly neither is consistent in their winnings. It seems Florida is still searching for the next Steve Spurrier and honestly, I am not sure what the decision makers in Baton Rouge are looking for.

In most fans' lifetime, the most tenured coach is the mad hatter Les Miles, and he made it over a decade as the coach of the Tigers. He led them to one title in 2007, made another title appearance in 2011, and honestly, not being able to beat Alabama is what did him in towards the end.

Florida found quite a bit of success under Urban Meyer before his unceremonious exit from Gainesville, and honestly the Gators have been wandering in the wilderness since. They have played for a few SEC Championships, but it has never been enough under the likes of Muschamp, McElwain, or Mullen. Billy Napier was left with an empty cupboard as far as talent after Dan was fired which led to him only able to achieve one winning season during his little over three-year tenure. It has me wondering at both schools what should be the realistic expectations be for the coaches?

Should they be making the college football playoff every two or three seasons? How important is making and winning SEC Conference championships to the fans and decision makers? We've seen LSU win three football national championships in a two-decade period, and two of those coaches did not get to leave on their own terms.

Everyone gets that Brian Kelly was brought in to be a little more stable than Ed Orgeron, and Napier was brought in to be more disciplined than Mullen was, especially on the recruiting trail, but neither made it five years. It will be interesting over the next month or so, which direction each program goes with their next head coach, but based on recent history, I would not be shocked if both programs are looking again before 2030.