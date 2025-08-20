Failed Florida State 5-star WR takes a massive shot at the Seminoles

When a program signs a 5-star recruit, it's a monumental moment as everyone hopes that they're landing a first round pick. The hope can quickly die down however, when a prospect makes it to campus and clearly doesn't live up to the hype and with the transfer portal a 5-star can be gone within a year. The Florida State Seminoles saw this was the case this past season when wide receiver Hykeem Williams didn't meet the expectations the fanbase placed upon him.

The Seminoles were able to land the Fort Lauderdale Native in 2022 and it was a massive recruiting win for Mike Norvell and his staff as they landed 24/7 Sports' 24th ranked player in the Country and the 4th ranked receiver in the class.

After a quiet first season in Tallahassee, the Seminoles were leaning heavily on Hykeem Williams to fill the void left behind by Keon Coleman and Johnny Davis. Instead, Williams flopped catching just 16 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, adding to the team's struggles on offense. After the miserable season, Hykeem Williams entered the transfer portal, leaving for Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Hykeem Williams bashes Mike Norvell and Florida State

On Thursday, Hykeem Williams spoke to the media, where he was asked about the transition to his new program. Rather than taking the high road, Hykeem Williams chose to bash Mike Norvell and his staff.

Former FSU WR Hykeem Williams shares biggest difference between Colorado and FSU.



"More development. More, more, more development.



There were guys that have been there at Florida State but here it's just on another level.”pic.twitter.com/fMBWxIaUpZ — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) August 20, 2025

While Florida State fans are going to be up in arms, Hykeem Williams may have hit the nail on the head with his criticism of Florida State. There's a reason that Mike Norvell and his staff are constantly dipping into the transfer portal and it's partially because the staff isn't developing elite recruits. Norvell and his staff hardly utilize their advantages on the recruiting trail but, when they do land elite recruits they're not reaching their potential.

Hykeem Williams may not be the best person to hammer home all of the Seminoles flaws but, nonetheless, the fanbase may start to agree with him if this season goes the same way.

