Fans go ballistic over ESPN's celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 10
ESPN College GameDay will be heading to Happy Valley for the pivotal matchup between the No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.
Though the game won't be broadcasted on ESPN's family of networks, the matchup is just too big for the preview show to ignore. As Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, and Lee Corso make their way to any given location, there is always a couple of surprises in store.
One of those, of course, is the Celebrity Picker.
We've been treated to hundreds of notable celebrity pickers over the years, and most of the time the pickers have some tie to either school that is hosting College GameDay or the location where the matchup is being held. This week, fans are going ballistic over ESPN's decision for its celebrity picker.
It was announced on Thursday that Keegan-Michael Key would be returning to Penn State to serve as the Celebrity Picker for the matchup against the Buckeyes.
For those who don't know, Keegan-Michael Key is an actor, comedian, writer, and producer best known for his work on Key & Peele, the popular sketch comedy show that he co-created with Jordan Peele. Key’s work has spanned film, television, and voice acting, as well, with notable roles in films like Toy Story 4 (2019), The Lion King (2019), and Hotel Transylvania (2012), among many others.
For those who are unfamiliar with his sketches, now might be the time to catch up by seeing a few on YouTube.
Of course, fans of his work were quick to express excitement over the decision.
Of course, some fans were also quick to point out that Key has been the Celebrity Picker in Penn State before.
Key, who earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the university’s School of Theatre, has openly credited his time at Penn State for helping to shape his craft and providing the foundation for his successful career.
ESPN College GameDay will be live on the air Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. E.T.