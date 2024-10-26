The greatest signs at ESPN College GameDay in Bloomington for Indiana vs. Washington
ESPN made history Saturday morning when College GameDay made its first-ever trip to Bloomington, Indiana for a matchup between the No. 13-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and the Washington Huskies.
Of course, the preview show's location won't even be the site of an ESPN game, so this show was all about showcasing Indiana and both the students and fans showed out in droves. Indiana students were seen camping out more than 24 hours before the show was set to start and they did a great job creating a memorable environment for both the panelists and the fans watching on television at home.
As we prepare for another great day of college football, it wouldn't be a Saturday in the fall without some signs from ESPN College GameDay. Here's a look at some of the best ones that popped up in Bloomington, Indiana.
Of course, kicking us off is a fan throwing shade at Washington coach Jedd Fisch.
One of the biggest stories of the day for College GameDay had to do with the return of Lee Corso to Indiana. Corso, who coached at Indiana, was excited to be back in Bloomington and Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson declared Saturday, October 26 to be Lee Corso Day.
One of the most interesting signs at College GameDay was one that simply said "Fire Mark Stoops." Stoops, who has been the longstanding head coach at Kentucky, has been trending towrads the hot seat in Lexington, so it's intriguing to see his name come up on the college football preview show.
Indiana and Washington are playing at noon on the Big Ten Network. The Hoosiers, who are undefeated, will be playing without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Rourke injured his hand last Saturday against Nebraska, and he had surgery this week. There are reports he could return as early as next weekend against Michigan State, but that hasn't been confirmed by the Hoosiers.