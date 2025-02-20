Fans have no mercy on Carson Beck after he has two luxury cars stolen overnight

Carson Beck might be gearing up for a big season at Miami, but he’s already facing challenges off the field—just not the kind anyone expected. The former Georgia quarterback, who transferred to the Hurricanes with a massive NIL deal reportedly worth more than $4 million, had two luxury cars stolen overnight in South Florida.

According to reports, Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini were taken, and while his girlfriend, Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder, also had her SUV stolen, hers was later recovered. As of now, Beck’s vehicles remain missing, and police are investigating the theft.

It’s a rough start to the offseason for Beck, who is also rehabbing from an arm injury suffered in the SEC Championship Game. While Miami fans are hoping he’ll be ready to lead the Hurricanes in 2025, some on social media couldn’t help but crack jokes about the situation.

Many pointed out the strange world of a college athlete owning two luxury cars, talking about how he managed to collect such an expensive fleet before ever playing a snap for Miami. Others sarcastically poked fun at the quarterback, who had a bit of an interception problem in 2024.

So 3 interceptions in one night? 🙄😂 — Jody Helps People (@jodyhelpspeople) February 20, 2025

There's a word for this... I can't think of it. It's what happens when there's either a negative or zero return on investment. — Lex Luthor (@LuthorCorp1) February 20, 2025

Carson Beck driving a Lamborghini… what a world — Terps Recruiting (@TerpRecruiting) February 20, 2025

I know he makes enough money for some airtags — Ri🍊sgrande (@Riosgrande1) February 20, 2025

Some fans joked that they knew who the culprit was, claiming they must've been from Athens. We highly doubt that's the case, though, since most Georgia fans are excited about the future without Carson Beck at the helm.

Picture of the car the thieves pulled up in. pic.twitter.com/DdBu7GeRd7 — The Sideline Podcast (@sidelineffpod) February 20, 2025

Sounds like his Georgia teammates found their way to Miami 😳 — B (@GoBucks5240) February 20, 2025

Joking aside, we hope that justice is served and that Beck's fleet of cars are found.

As far as the upcoming season is concerned, Beck is coming into a Miami program that will be expecting him to carry the offense. While the Hurricanes have some weapons offensively and have recruited the Transfer Portal well, especially defensively, they still will face a challenge in getting to the ACC Championship game unless the defense — led by new Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman — can improve immensely, because the offense is destined to take a step back without Cam Ward at the helm.

