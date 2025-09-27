Fans on X begging ABC to fix sound during LSU-Ole Miss game is peak SEC Football

There's one thing that SEC fans make clear every week, don't mess with their experience watching or listening to their favorite team. The TV Networks are put on blast anytime the conference makes a mistake with the broadcast yet, it seems as if every week, the fans are livid at an issue with the broadcast.

One of the biggest games of the weekend and possibly the season is taking place on Saturday Afternoon as the Ole Miss Rebels host the LSU Tigers in a clash between two Top 15 teams who hope to contend for the SEC Championship. The fans in attendance are getting a great experience however, the fans watching at home are looking at their TV funny.

The SEC on ABC Broadcast may be giving great insight however, the fans at home aren't able to hear it. Between the atmosphere in the stadium and how loud the PA Announcer appears to be, it's almost impossible to hear the broadcast crew.

Fans take to social media with outrage over broadcast volume

As everyone deals with shaky audio in the Ole Miss Vs LSU game, football fans have taken to social media to display their outrage begging ESPN to turn up the announces microphones. Some fans are blaming the PA Announcer as his microphone is louder than you'd normally see.

Hey @espn @ABCNetwork @SEC Please up the mic volume on Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy. I can hear the PA announcer more clear than your announcers. #LSUvsMISS — Michael Collins (@MCFanSided) September 27, 2025

Others are blaming the crowd noise as the Ole Miss fans are fired up for a chance to knock off the Nation's 4th ranked team.

@SECNetwork To much crowd noise on the LSU OLE MISS broadcast.

Can't hear the announcer. — Richard Lewis (@BlueRealtor) September 27, 2025

The crowd noise is often put into the broadcast but, whatever setting the broadcast has it on is way too loud.

@ESPN please turn down the background noise on ABCs broadcast of LSU at Ole Miss. It sounds horrible. — A J Ellzey (@ajellzey) September 27, 2025

The issue is likely an issue with the sound as the noise from the crowd and PA announcer are far louder than the broadcast team.

Hey ABC do something about the sound on the LSU vs Ole Miss football game. You can’t hear the announcers over the crowd noise. — Keith Bauer (@bauerkeith9822) September 27, 2025

Hopefully, ESPN or ABC have someone monitoring either the broadcast or social media as the broadcast is almost impossible to watch with sound at this point. It's unclear what the right fix would be but, ABC is going to have to do something as the audio is unbearable.

More College Football News: