Fans suffer again as Texas vs. Arizona State becomes latest cancelled series

As college football continues to shift along with the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff format, we're starting to see major changes some of which are for the better, and plenty that are for the worse. In this era of the College Football Playoff, teams don't want to play tougher games than they have to as ever loss matters in the debate by the committee.

The Indiana Hoosiers just went undefeated, winning the National Championship with a Non-Conference slate of Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State. The SEC has now moved to a 9 game conference schedule, and with that is going to lead to a ton of tough Non-Conference games being axed.

Texas Vs Arizona State becomes the latest victim of a broken era

On Tuesday, the latest future series to get canceled became the planned series between Texas and Arizona State as first reported by 24/7 Sports' Chris Karpman.

BREAKING: Texas asked to be let out of its scheduled football home-and-home with ASU in 2032/2033, a source tells @SunDevilSource. The games won't be rescheduled. ASU will play Stanford in 2031/2032.



The SEC's move to nine conference games led to this. It also jeopardizes ASU's… — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 17, 2026

Karpman notes how the Sun Devils have already seen their home-and-home series against Florida canceled, and how the series against LSU is likely next. This isn't just happening with Arizona State, but around the Country as teams reconsider how they schedule.

Everyone has been talking about the planned series between Alabama and Ohio State, and how it could be the next big matchup to fall. We've already seen South Carolina Vs Miami, Cal Vs BYU, Georgia Vs Louisville, and several other major brands cancel their plans to play marquee matchups.

At the end of the day, we're going to see the start of the college football season resemble the preseason in the NFL. Every major school is going to face far inferior opponents rather than playing big games, taking dozens of games everyone would look forward to away.

The goal of the conference commissioners has to be finding a way to agree on the next step with the Playoff. If the commissioners can find a way to make it where team's must play a Non-Conference Power 4 opponent to be considered even if the Playoff won't expand, it would make the sport so much better.

College football fans are the biggest victim at the end of the day as the programs will just make more money with extra home games against inferior teams. Nobody wants to watch their team play uncompetitive games, and finding a solution has to be the top priority for the sport.