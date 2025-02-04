Fans want to drag Kirk Herbstreit no matter how he wants to support his sons

When you think of Kirk Herbstreit, a few things probably come to mind: college football analyst, former Ohio State quarterback, and a guy who isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve—literally shedding a tear on live TV after the Buckeyes' national championship win over Notre Dame.

But now, Herbstreit finds himself in the crosshairs of college football fans for something that feels... well, kind of ridiculous. The man can’t even stand next to his son without sparking a frenzy.

Let’s rewind a bit. Herbstreit’s son, Chase, recently committed to play for the Michigan Wolverines. Yes, that Michigan—the arch-nemesis of Ohio State. Naturally, this sent shockwaves through the college football world. But it wasn’t just Chase's decision that had people buzzing. It was a photo of Kirk standing proudly next to his son during Chase’s official visit to Ann Arbor, both smiling like any father and son would during such a milestone moment. Seems wholesome, right? You’d think. But the internet had other ideas.

Michigan QB Chase Herbstriet on his official visit with his family, including father Kirk. The OSU alum wearing blue and supporting his son. I’ve heard a lot of awful stories from recruiting with parents, yeah the rivalry, but maybe just props for being a good dad. pic.twitter.com/s3mdL0yIha — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) February 3, 2025

The Internet Can't Handle It

The photo made its rounds on social media, and the reactions ranged from supportive to downright absurd. Some folks congratulated Herbstreit, recognizing that family comes first. But others? Not so much. Comments like “So strange” and “A guy that will never play here. Michigan is a clown school now” started flooding in. It’s as if people expected Kirk to disown his own kid for daring to put on a maize and blue jersey.

The whole thing is dumb. He'll never play any meaningful role on the team...just like all the Herbie kids. Why not play at a more appropriate school for his talent level? — shOttoGraham_00 (@Ottograham_00) February 4, 2025

I get wanting to support your son but no way in hell would I be wearing my rivals team gear...that's called betraying....I wouldn't do it ever. — jeffrey morse (@Jeffrey97170075) February 4, 2025

scUM — Upgrayedd (@coolieaux) February 4, 2025

What’s wild is that people seem to forget that Kirk Herbstreit is a dad before he’s an Ohio State alum or a college football analyst. Supporting your kids, even if they choose a rival school, isn't a crime. But for some fans,, it feels like Herbstreit committed football treason.

Honestly, should anyone be surprised? Herbstreit has always been pretty neutral in his professional role, often facing accusations of being too unbiased—even toward his beloved Buckeyes. The man has made a career out of calling games fairly, regardless of his alma mater. And now, when it comes to his personal life, he’s supposed to flip a switch and start hating on his son’s choices? That’s just not how parenting works.

Plus, this isn’t the first time fans have tried to drag Herbstreit for simply existing in the college football world with a family of athletes. His older sons also played college ball, including at Ohio State and Clemson. But none of that mattered when it came to Chase's decision to join Michigan. It’s like people were just waiting for a reason to pounce, and this photo gave them the perfect excuse.

Let the Man Be a Dad

At the end of the day, Kirk Herbstreit’s job is to analyze football, not to dictate where his kids should or shouldn’t play. Chase is his own person, making decisions that are best for his future. And Kirk? He’s doing what any good parent would do—standing by his son, regardless of what colors he’s wearing.

It’s easy to get caught up in the intensity of college football rivalries, but maybe, just maybe, we should all take a step back and remember that these are real people with real families. If Herbstreit’s biggest offense is smiling next to his son in a Michigan jersey, then maybe the outrage says more about the fans than it does about him.

So, here’s a thought: Let Kirk Herbstreit be proud of his son. After all, isn’t that what we’d all want if we were in his shoes?

Read More