Fans weigh in on ULM coach's actions after physical contact with player
Passion. That is a word that you hear associated with college football from fans and coaches alike. That passion was brought to the borderline and forefront of a discussion surrounding University of Louisiana-Monroe offensive line coach, Cameron Blankenship after the way he approached one of his players on the sideline during this past Saturday’s game against Marshall.
As the video shows, Blankenship was visibly upset with his headset falling off jumping up and down over offensive lineman, Drew Hutchinson’s apparent error on the field which caused him to be yanked from the game.
While Blankenship appeared to come in contact chest-to-chest with Hutchinson when yelling at him, players were quick to get in between and break the two apart.
Fans spoke loudly on their thoughts regarding Cameron Blankenship’s actions on the sideline for ULM
Although Blankenship did not appear to make excessive physical contact, his body language was quite expressive to many. I took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to ask fans for their thoughts on Blankenship’s actions.
You can see from the responses that it is split pretty much 50-50 here. Many say the coach should be fired, while others are of the mind that this is simply coaching and that players and fans today have become “too soft.”
Blankenship is not the first to go after a player
Woody Hayes punches player: Less recently, former Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson Tigers linebacker, Charlie Bauman in the 1978 Gator Bowl.
Jeremy Pruitt goes after quarterback: Former Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt was seen on the sidelines getting in the face of his quarterback, Jared Guarantano while grabbing his facemask.
Nick Saban scolds AJ McCarron: Even during times when the game was decided, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was always tenacious on the sideline as seen here slapping at that time backup quarterback AJ McCarron on the backside out of dissatisfaction.
Out of the three of these, Hayes was the only one who received disciplinary action, and understandably so given that he punched someone. The other two however can fairly be compared to Blankenship and were not punished. Is bias at play here given these were SEC head coaches? Or is it simply a sign of the times and that in 2024 actions like these are no longer acceptable?
ULM assistant coach, Cameron Blankenship given disciplinary action
Whatever the case, Blankenship was indeed given disciplinary action by UL-Monroe according to the school.
“In Saturday’s game at Marshall, assistant coach Cameron Blankenship made physical contact with a ULM student-athlete on the sideline. This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business,” ULM said in a statement.
Contact is contact is essentially the answer here. And although not excessive, there definitely was which is against the universities policy as stated.