FCS powerhouse North Dakota State eyeing a jump to the Mountain West

Conference realignment has reshaped college football, and it will continue to do so as the sport is bringing in more money than ever before. The first round of realignment crushed the Pac 12, but the league has found a way to survive, and in 2026 the league will finally be rebuilt with leagues making the move to the rebuilt conference.

The Pac 12 was able to survive by poaching schools from other conferences with the Mountain West being the biggest victim. As the Mountain West needs to rebuild its league, they have a chance to make a massive splash.

North Dakota State could make the jump to the FBS

On Friday, Yahoo Sports' and On3's Ross Dellenger reported that North Dakota State was in serious talks with the Mountain West about joining the league as a football-only member.

The Mountain West is in serious dialogue to add FCS powerhouse North Dakota State as a football-only member starting this coming season, sources tell @YahooSports.



A deal could be finalized as soon as this weekend.https://t.co/t42jWKtucI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 7, 2026

Ross Dellenger reporting that the deal could be reached as soon as this weekend shows just how serious and just how likely the move is.

North Dakota State has become college football's dynasty in the FCS, sending some big-name players to the NFL more than some FBS schools.

The North Dakota State Bison have won 10 of the last 15 National Championships while winning every Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship outright or as Co-Champions since 2011. Since going 3-8 in 2009, the Bison have won 11 or more games in every season aside from the pandemic shortened season.

While the Mountain West loses Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State, the talent pool has been greatly replenished. Hawaii joined as a full member, as will UTEP and Northern Illinois. If the Mountain West can make another splash landing at North Dakota State, it would make for an impressive league considering how much talent the team had poached by the Big Ten.