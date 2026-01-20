Fernando Mendoza delivered the gutsiest play when Indiana needed it the most

Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers are trying to make history in the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Miami Hurricanes. Frankly, the Indiana Hoosiers wouldn't even be in this position of not for the fact that they have Fernando Mendoza and nobody else does. Landing Fernando Mendoza in the Transfer Portal turned out to be the biggest addition possible, and he's proving it in the National Championship.

It's not just the fact that he's been an elite passer and took home the Heisman Trophy this season that makes him special. Fernando Mendoza has taken on the mindset of Curt Cignetti when he's on the field, and the toughness was on full display in the National Championship.

Fernando Mendoza had one last Heisman moment when Indiana needed it most

The National Championship has been a back-and-forth affair as Miami and Indiana have refused to give the other an inch. In the 4th quarter, Indiana faced a decision, trot the kicker out to stretch the lead to 6 or go for it on 4th down, and try to go up by two possessions.

Curt Cignetti sent the field goal unit out at first, but needed to burn a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty. Calling the timeout might have given the Indiana Hoosiers the greatest play in program history. Mike Shanahan made the gutsy call to call a quarterback draw on 4th and 4 from the 12 and Mendoza delivered while putting his body on the line to score the touchdown.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Mendoza came to the sideline clearly shaken up, and the Hoosiers need to hope that he has one last electric drive in him as Malachi Toney scored a touchdown proving that the decision to go for it was important. If Mendoza and the Hoosiers can go on a long drive to ice the game, it'll cap off a historic season for Indiana and Mendoza, and with the way this group has played all season long, it's impossible to bet against them delivering.