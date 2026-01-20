Fernando Mendoza is left bloodied as officials miss blatant dirty hit by Miami

The Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers are currently locked into a rock fight in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Hoosiers lead at the end of the 1st quarter 3-0, but both defenses have been playing to the level we've seen all season long as two of the best units in the Country.

Miami has made it its mission to play physical this entire postseason, which has helped them knock off Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. In the National Championship Game, Mario Cristobal's team is taking it to another level, but they may have crossed the line.

CFP Title game officials miss blatant dirty hit on Fernando Mendoza

In the 1st Quarter, Fernando Mendoza handed the ball off and executed one of the worst ball fakes, but Miami DB Jakobe Thomas used the fake to hit Mendoza. The Hurricanes star launched himself directly into the chinstrap of the Indiana quarterback, sending Mendoza to the turf, where he came up with a bloody lip.

Miami's defense is bullying Mendoza on every play

After the play, Curt Cignetti exploded on the officials for missing what likely should've been called targeting on Thomas.

In the broadcast booth, Kirk Herbstreit couldn't believe the way that Thomas launched the crown of his helmet into Mendoza's head, which by the letter of the law should've been an ejection.

"The first view, I didn't see that part of it. I thought it was just a late hit, but this one here came in the crown of the helmet right into [Mendoza's] head." Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN rules analyst Bill LeMonnier cleared up that Mendoza wasn't defenseless, but the hit was also worthy of a call.

"He's not defenseless but at the same time that hit was totally unnecessary and could have easily been a foul." Bill LeMonnier

It will be interesting to see now how the Miami defense treats Fernando Mendoza, as it looks clear that they're trying to knock Indiana's offense out of a rhythm. We haven't seen Mendoza under pressure much this season, and the Canes' defensive front is giving the Hoosiers a world of issues.