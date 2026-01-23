Fernando Mendoza makes NFL Draft declaration after historic season

On Monday Night, Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers capped off a historic season for the program, beating Miami to win the National Championship. The win became the final achievement in a season filled with awards as Mendoza has taken home the Heisman Trophy, CFP Offensive MVP, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP Player of the Year, and was a consensus All-American.

When Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana, no one could've imagined the impact he would have, and how high he'd elevate his game. In a short period of time, Fernando Mendoza has flown up NFL Draft boards, making himself a serious top prospect.

Fernando Mendoza officially declares for the NFL Draft

On Friday Morning, Fernando Mendoza made the decision everyone was expecting, officially declaring for the NFL Draft.

#Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza makes it official: He’s declaring for the NFL Draft https://t.co/GcwCenrEgM pic.twitter.com/zls4YDNTlt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2026

This season, Fernando Mendoza took college football by storm, passing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions while completing 72% of his passes. Mendoza has shown an ability to make plays with his legs rushing for 276 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The expectation is that Fernando Mendoza will be the 1st Overall Pick this Spring with the Las Vegas Raiders picking at the top of the draft. As Fernando Mendoza was leading his team to the National Championship, the Raiders brass including owner Mark Davis and Tom Brady were in attendance getting a close look at their potential franchise quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis checking out Fernando Mendoza and Indiana. pic.twitter.com/xNadBazISq — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 19, 2026

This is a weaker NFL Draft class for quarterbacks which only helps Fernando Mendoza's chances of being the 1st Overall Pick. Dante Moore opted to return to school while some of the bigger names that everyone expected to see in this class at the start of the season struggled. Barring anything crazy, the next achievement for the Hoosiers star will be becoming the 1st Overall Pick to the Raiders.