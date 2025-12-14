Fernando Mendoza's touching Heisman tribute to his mom stole everyone's heart

One of the greatest storybook rides to the Heisman Trophy is complete as Indiana Hoosiers star Fernando Mendoza has taken home the award. Coming into the season, Fernando Mendoza was a relative unknown to most college football fans, but after becoming the face of Indiana's surge, he's become a household name.

While Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Ohio State fans will be upset that Jeremiyah Love, Diego Pavia, and Julian Sayin all didn't win, they'll leave the Heisman Trophy ceremony as even bigger fans of the Indiana star.

Fernando Mendoza's Heisman tribute to his mom left everyone sobbing

Anyone who has heard Fernando Mendoza speak after a game knows that he's not afraid to show all of his emotions. When Fernando Mendoza took the stage to accept the award his touching tribute to his mother Elsa left everyone reaching for a box of tissues.

"Mom this is your trophy as much as it is mine ... you’re my biggest supporter, my biggest why .. you taught me that my toughness doesn’t need to be loud" Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza's mother Elsa battles with MS, and the star quarterback has publicly called her his inspiration several times. This week, Elsa Mendoza penned a touching tribute to her son in the Player's Tribune where she said the following:

"Honestly: It will never be easy. But you’ve made it so much easier. And you’ve done that in the sweetest, strongest, most Fernando way possible — by making me feel the exact opposite of embarrassed. You’ve made me feel seen" Elsa Mendoza

The two have such a heartwarming bond, and to see Fernando Mendoza use his platform to help raise awareness and to fundraise for the fight against MS is special.

While the plays he makes on the field are beyond impressive and the reason he won the Heisman Trophy, it's arguably the least impressive part about the Indiana star. Mendoza is constantly mentioning his teammates first, and the bonds he's built shine through and speak to his incredible character.