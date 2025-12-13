Fernando Mendoza takes home the Davey O’Brien Award, putting the Heisman within reach

On Saturday Night, Fernando Mendoza will be in New York City hoping to take home the Heisman Trophy. Before Mendoza can take home the Heisman Trophy, the College Football Awards were handed out on Friday Night, giving Mendoza the chance to have a two-day stretch filled with several awards.

Friday set up what could be a great run for the Indiana Hoosiers star as he was awarded the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award becoming the first player to do so in Indiana history.

The award is presented annually to the best quarterback in College Football as voted upon by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. Mendoza becomes the 3rd straight transfer after Jayden Daniels and Cam Ward to win the award and will hope to follow in the footsteps of Cam Ward by winning the award and then becoming the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza was the most deserving candidate for the award as he's been the clear top quarterback in the Country this season. This season Fernando Mendoza has been the driving force behind Indiana going from a Cinderella story to a serious contender and the top ranked team in the College Football Playoff.

After transferring in from Cal, Fernando Mendoza has taken his game to an incredible level at Indiana. Mendoza finished the season with 2,980 yards passing for 33 touchdowns, which is the most in the Country, while only throwing 6 interceptions. When Indiana has needed Mendoza the most, he's risen to the occasion with his arm, helping this team beat Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Winning the Davey O'Brien Award for being the best quarterback in the Country may set Fernando Mendoza up for an incredible Saturday Night. Mendoza was able to beat out two of the other Heisman finalists in Julian Sayin and Diego Pavia.