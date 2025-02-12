Final rankings of every quarterback in the ACC from 2024-25

The ACC had no shortage of solid quarterback play in the 2024-25 season. From Heisman finalists to College Football Playoff contenders, the conference saw some incredible performances. Some quarterbacks led their teams to glory, while others faltered when it mattered most.

With the season in the books, it's time to rank the top quarterbacks in the ACC based on stats, impact, and how they performed in key moments.

Final rankings of ACC quarterbacks in 2024-25

1. Cam Ward (Miami)

Cam Ward was the most electric quarterback in the ACC and a Heisman finalist, lighting up defenses with his ability to make throws at all levels of the field. His skillset made Miami one of the most dangerous teams in the nation for most of the year. However, his late-season struggles — and little help from his defense — led to the Hurricanes missing the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff, keeping him from a truly legendary season.

2. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Klubnik took a massive step forward this year, leading Clemson to an ACC Championship and securing a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. He wasn’t always the flashiest quarterback, but his leadership and clutch play in high-stakes games made him one of the most valuable players in the conference. His 36 touchdown passes were second in the conference only to Cam Ward, and he was a true dual-threat for the Tigers.

3. Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

Syracuse’s success this season was one of the biggest surprises in the ACC, and McCord was at the center of it. After transferring from Ohio State, he put together an impressive campaign and led the Orange to a 10-3 record, proving he could thrive in a system that let him air it out. He finished the season with a league-leading 4,779 yards passing and had 34 touchdown passes.

4. Kevin Jennings (SMU)

Jennings was instrumental in SMU earning an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff, showcasing efficiency and smart decision-making all year. Though he catches some criticism, Jennings was the cog needed to get the SMU offense going, replacing Preston Stone early in the season. While he didn’t put up eye-popping numbers like some of the quarterbacks above him, he commanded the offense well and got SMU to the biggest stage.

5. Haynes King (Georgia Tech)

King had one of the quietest yet most efficient seasons in college football. He led the ACC in completion percentage (72.9%) and threw just two interceptions all season. While Georgia Tech didn’t have the firepower of Clemson or Miami, King’s ability to limit mistakes and manage games made him one of the most underrated QBs in the country.

6. Tyler Shough (Louisville)

Shough was a big-play machine, stretching defenses with his deep ball accuracy. While Louisville fell short of an ACC Championship appearance, his 23 touchdown passes and 8.2 yards per attempt kept the Cardinals competitive all season.

7. Maalik Murphy (Duke)

Murphy showed NFL arm talent, but his 12 interceptions hurt Duke in key moments. He had games where he looked like a star and others where his decision-making held the offense back.

8. Thomas Castellanos (Boston College)

Castellanos was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC. While his passing numbers weren’t elite, he accounted for over 2,100 total yards and rushed for over 800 yards, making him at least a threat for defenses.

9. Hank Bachmeier (Wake Forest)

Bachmeier wasn’t flashy, but he kept Wake Forest competitive. He had solid numbers across the board, but Wake’s lack of offensive weapons limited his overall production.

10. CJ Bailey (NC State)

Bailey had streaks of strong play, but NC State’s offense lacked consistency. His 17 touchdowns and 64.9% completion rate were respectable, but he didn’t have many game-changing performances.

11. Eli Holstein (Pitt)

Holstein had a solid but unspectacular season for Pitt. He protected the football well but wasn’t able to elevate the team against stronger defenses.

12. Anthony Colandrea (Virginia)

Colandrea had moments where he looked like a rising star, but turnovers and inconsistency kept him from making a bigger impact.

13. Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina)

Criswell was the primary starter for UNC, and while he had some success, he didn’t match his predecessor’s production (Drake Maye). UNC’s offense took a clear step back, and Criswell’s inconsistent accuracy (58.1%) was a big reason why.

14. Ashton Daniels (Stanford)

Daniels struggled for most of the year, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. Stanford’s offense never got into a rhythm, and his passing struggles were a major reason why.

15. Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech)

Drones did his best to keep Virginia Tech afloat, but he didn’t have much offensive firepower around him and he didn't improve as a passer.

