The SEC is always home to some of the most talented quarterbacks in college football, and the 2024-25 season was no exception. From elite passers leading championship-contending teams to young guns still finding their way, this season saw a mix of dominance, inconsistency, and flashes of brilliance.

With the regular season wrapped up, it’s time to rank every starting quarterback in the conference based on their overall performance. This ranking takes into account stats, impact on their team, and how they performed in crucial moments.

Final rankings of every quarterback in the SEC from 2024-25

1. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

Jaxson Dart had a phenomenal season, leading the SEC with 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and a 69.3% completion rate. He made huge plays all year, and while his late-season turnovers hurt Ole Miss' Playoff hopes, he was still the best QB in the conference.

2. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

Nussmeier took over the LSU offense and put up 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was aggressive and pushed the ball downfield, but his 12 interceptions kept him from claiming the top spot.

3. Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Ewers threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Say what you want to about Ewers, but he was the lone SEC quarterback to lead his team to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, and that's worth something.

4. Carson Beck (Georgia)

Carson Beck had a steady season with 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. He showed leadership and poise, but his inconsistent play in key moments kept him from climbing higher.

5. Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Milroe was electric at times, but his 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions show just how up-and-down his season was. His athleticism made him dangerous, but Alabama needed more consistency from him.

6. DJ Lagway (Florida)

Lagway was one of the most exciting freshmen in the country, throwing for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and averaging 10 yards per attempt. He made plenty of highlight-reel plays and showed why he’s Florida’s QB of the future.

7. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)

Iamaleava put up 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions, proving he could handle the pressure of SEC football. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs makes him one of the most promising quarterbacks moving forward.

8. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

Sellers developed into a strong SEC quarterback towards the end of the season, finishing with 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. His mobility made him a tough challenge for defenses, and South Carolina’s offense looks primed to be very good in 2025.

9. Marcel Reed (Texas A&M)

Reed deserves a spot in the top 10, throwing for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns, and showing his ability to take over games. He kept Texas A&M competitive, but he'll need to take the next step for the Aggies to be a contender in the conference next season.

10. Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt)

Diego Pavia was Vanderbilt’s offense, accounting for nearly 75% of the team’s total yards. He threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 800 yards and eight touchdowns, but the lack of team success dropped him.

11. Brady Cook (Missouri)

Cook wasn’t flashy, but he was efficient, throwing for 2,535 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He was a reliable leader for Missouri’s offense.

12. Taylen Green (Arkansas)

Green had some big-time plays but struggled with consistency, throwing for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. His athleticism was a game-changer, but Arkansas needed more stability at QB.

13. Payton Thorne (Auburn)

Thorne’s 2,713 passing yards and 21 touchdowns look solid on paper, but Auburn’s offense struggled too often. He had a few great games but wasn’t the difference-maker Auburn hoped for.

14. Michael Van Buren Jr. (Mississippi State)

Van Buren started strong but faded as the season progressed. He finished with 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his struggles against SEC defenses were evident.

15. Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma)

Arnold had a tough season, throwing for just 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns. His inconsistency ultimately led to Oklahoma looking elsewhere and, now, he'll get a chance at a re-do in Auburn.

16. Cutter Boley (Kentucky)

Boley took over late in the season, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns. He showed potential, but there’s a lot of room for growth.

