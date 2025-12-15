First-Round heat: 5 College Football Playoff coaches facing the most pressure

The College Football Playoffs start next weekend. We have two interesting matchups and two potential blowouts. The 1st matchup that should be a good game is a rematch from earlier this year when Alabama faces Oklahoma again. This time, this game will be a home game for Oklahoma. The other interesting game is Miami visiting Texas A&M. Ole Miss vs. Tulane, and Oregon vs. James Madison both seem like one-sided matchups in Ole Miss’s and Oregon’s favor. Below are 5 coaches who feel the most pressure for next weekend's games.

These 5 head coaches could desperately use a win

1) Mario Cristobal, Miami, Head Coach

Mario Cristobal has had success throughout his head coaching career. His record at the last two stops at Oregon and Miami is impressive, 67-31. He has struggled in bowl games, though, as he has gone 2-4 in bowl games as a head coach at Miami and Oregon. This includes losing 3 in a row. He is also 1-6 against the top 10 teams while at Miami. Winning this game would be huge for him and his program.

2) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama, Head Coach

Kalen DeBoer has been successful throughout his head coaching career. An example was when he led Washington to a National Championship three seasons ago. Now at Alabama, having replaced the legendary former head coach Nick Saban, Deboer is facing the pressure to win a playoff game. A loss for him against Oklahoma would drop him to 0-3 against them over his two seasons at Alabama. If he loses this game, Alabama fans would have a hard time supporting him.

3) Pete Golding, Ole Miss, Head Coach

Pete Golding got the Ole Miss job because Lane Kiffin left to be LSU's Head Coach. So, Golding will have his 1st game as head coach in the 1st round of the College Football Playoffs. They play Tulane, a team they beat earlier this year, which is a Group of 5 team. Ole Miss is a heavy favorite, so they are expected to win this game. If he wins this game, he will go down as a hero for Ole Miss forever since the fan base feels deserted after Kiffin left them.

4) Brent Venables, Oklahoma, Head Coach

Brent Venables went 6-7 last season, so he revamped his offensive coaching staff and brought in quarterback John Mateer from Washington State. They have had a successful season, going 10-2, but winning a playoff game would be huge for him and take even more pressure off him at Oklahoma.

5) Charlie Weis Jr, Ole Miss, Temporary Offensive Coordinator

Charlie Weis has had an interesting few weeks. His boss, Lane Kiffin, took the LSU job, and he followed him. Then, Kiffin let him return to Ole Miss to call plays. He will have to call plays for the first time without Kiffin's help. This will be no small task. He will face pressure calling plays in the College Football Playoff for the first time as a play caller.