Kalen DeBoer slams the door shut on swirling Michigan rumors

Ever since Sherrone Moore was fired at Michigan earlier this week, college football has been sent into a frenzy. The coaching carousel appeared to be over as every Power 4 job was filled after the chaos caused by Florida, Penn State, and LSU. One of the premier jobs opening up always creates a ton of chaos as schools hope that they don't become the next program looking for a head coach.

When Sherrone Moore was fired, the first name everyone looked to was Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Even though Alabama is in the College Football Playoff, members of the media have spun the idea that he may not be happy in Tuscaloosa. Pair that with the fact that he's an outsider in the SEC, and many thought he could make the jump to Michigan.

Kalen DeBoer once again shuts down the rumors sticking with Alabama

On Sunday Afternoon, as the rumors continued to linger, Kalen DeBoer released a statement through Alabama's NIL Collective "Yea Alabama".

For the Crimson Tide, the statement allows everyone to get back to business, as this team has to focus on trying to knock off Oklahoma on the road in the College Football Playoff. DeBoer is 0-2 against Oklahoma in his time in Tuscaloosa, so this team has plenty to play for between revenge and continuing the hunt for a National Championship.

The Michigan Wolverines are now in a strange place as two of their top candidates have seemingly shut them down in Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham. This program would love to have a head coach as soon as possible, with the Transfer Portal opening in January. Among the top names for the job is another Washington coach, Jedd Fisch, who served as an assistant for Jim Harbaugh, giving him ties to Ann Arbor and the Michigan program.