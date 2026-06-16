Five bold predictions ahead of another potential Ohio State championship season

College Football season is right around the corner, as it is time for predictions. Predictions on how a College Football team will do are the fun part of the summer, as we all look forward to the fall when the games come back. Ohio State is coming off a 12-2 season where they started 12-0. They then lost to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and Miami in the College Football Quarterfinals. Ohio State should start the season as a top-ranked team, but it will face a difficult schedule this season.

5 Bold Predictions on Ohio State’s Season

1) Ohio State will beat Michigan

Ryan Day broke through last year and beat Michigan to snap a 4-game losing streak to them. Now his next hurdle is that Ohio State has not beaten Michigan at home since the 2018 season. Ohio State will win at home to snap that streak and win two years in a row against its rival. This will make the Ohio State fan base very happy.

2) Ohio State will go 10-2

Ohio State has a tough schedule this year. I expect them to lose an away game at Texas. Then they face tricky away games against Indiana, Iowa, and USC. Their home slate includes Oregon, which is extremely talented. 10-2 seems appropriate against that schedule. 11-1 is possible, but I say 10-2 is more appropriate.

3) Julian Sayin will have a good season, but will return for the 2027 season

Julian Sayin had a very good season last year. He did struggle the last two games against Indiana and Miami, but that was a byproduct of an offensive line that struggled. Sayin will leap this year, and he has a big decision to make at the end of the season. He could go pro, but in a crowded quarterback class, Sayin returns for the 2027 season.

4) Bo Jackson will emerge as one of the best running backs in the country

Bo Jackson had a good freshman season as he was Ohio State’s leading rusher. His best game was 117 yards against Michigan. I expect a leap from him this season, and he emerges as one of the best running backs in the country. He is as talented a running back as you find in college football.

5) Jeremiah Smith will make it to the Heisman Trophy ceremony

If Ohio State goes 11-2 or 12-0, Jeremiah Smith could win the Heisman Trophy. I am not predicting that, but he will be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, as someone who finished in the top 5 in the Heisman Trophy competition. Smith is one of the best players in the country, and he should earn an invitation to the Heisman Trophy with another solid season.