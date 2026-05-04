Post Spring CFB Top 25 rankings take major turn amid Brendan Sorsby uncertainty

Spring practices around the country are drawing to a close, and all that's left before the 2026-27 college football season is Summer workouts. There was no spring Transfer Portal window, cutting down on a lot of the chaos and roster movement we normally see. The lack of a spring Transfer Portal will make this season even more interesting as teams weren't able to mask their holes.

Texas Tech likely would've been in a place where they needed to make a big splash again this spring. The Red Raiders are currently in jeopardy of having their season end before it even begins, as Brendan Sorsby is under NCAA investigation for gambling, including on his own team while with Indiana.

Leaving spring practices, some teams are on the rise while others, like Texas Tech are starting to fade, leading to major updates from our original Way Too Early Top 25.

Updated Way-Too-Early CFB rankings following the Spring

25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Until last week, Texas Tech appeared to be heading toward back-to-back Big 12 Championships, but the Red Raiders now have major questions. Brendan Sorsby entered treatment for a gambling addiction, and the NCAA's investigation looks daunting as he could lose his eligibility. If Sorsby can't play in 2026, Texas Tech has a major hole at quarterback that will heavily depend on Will Hammond's ACL recovery.

24. Iowa Hawkeyes

Every year, Kirk Ferentz has his team in the Top 25, and the 2026 season shouldn't be any different. The offense has quarterback uncertainty, but the running back duo of Kamari Moulton and LJ Phillips Jr could each rush for 1,000 yards. Getting all the new pieces on defense to click will be key, but the unit always rises to the occasion.

23. California Golden Bears

Tosh Lupoi takes over at Cal with a chance to push for the Playoffs in Year 1 with a very talented roster. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele returns after a thrilling freshman season, and he's given two exciting new weapons with Ian Strong and Chase Hendricks. Lupoi should elevate the defense in a big way, and he brings a ton of exciting high upside pieces with him to rebuild the group.

22. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Matt Campbell era begins at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions are going to have a vastly different team. The offense will be headlined by long-time Iowa State QB Rocco Becht, who isn't as talented as Drew Allar, but he's far more consistent, giving the unit a much higher floor. The defense loses some highly talented pieces to the NFL, but Campbell added 5 potential instant starters to the unit, along with great depth pieces.

21. Virginia Cavaliers

Tony Elliott led Virginia on a surprise run to the ACC Championship Game before falling short against Duke. Chandler Morris is out at quarterback, but in steps Beau Pribula, who has experience in the SEC and the Big Ten. Overall, the talent level may take a step back, but Virginia did a great job adding experienced talent from the Power 4 level.

20. Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars quietly finished the season with 10 wins, setting the team up for a chance at a great 2026. Conner Weigman returns to lead the offense while Willie Fritz added his former Tulane star Makhi Hughes, who's looking to return to being a 1,000+ yard back. While the defense loses some it's most talented pieces, a good mix of returning players and high upside transfers should allow the Cougars to go on a run in Big 12 play.

19. SMU Mustangs

The SMU Mustangs nearly returned to the College Football Playoff for a second season in a row, but a late loss kept the 'Stangs out of the ACC Championship Game. Kevin Jennings returns as one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country, and he'll have another great season with even more experience in the offense. The defense will likely have 7 transfers starting which could be the issue that holds the team back.

18. Florida Gators

The excitement coming out of Jon Sumrall's first spring in Gainesville couldn't be much higher as fans are thrilled with where this team is heading. Trammell Jones is making this a real quarterback battle which will only bring the best out of Aaron Philo. The offensive talent on this team alone should give the Gators a great chance to make a splash in the first season with this new regime.

17. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona finished the season on an absolute tear, winning its final 5 games with a chance to carry the momentum into 2026. Noah Fifita returns to lead the offense again, and he'll have some nice pieces around him, especially if the transfer wide receivers pan out. The defense returns a ton of promise, but the secondary is tasked with replacing its two best players.

16. Utah Utes

For the first time in forever, Kyle Whittingham won't be leading the Utah Utes into battle as long-time assistant Morgan Scalley takes over at the helm. Devon Dampier returns at quarterback, giving the Utes experience, but the coaching turnover could limit how big of a leap he takes. The defense lost a ton of talent to Michigan, but Scalley should be able to coach the returning pieces up enough to succeed.

15. BYU Cougars

After making the Big 12 Championship Game, the BYU Cougars should be the frontrunners to win it this season. Bear Bachmeier will only be better with the experience he gained while LJ Martin returns as the best running back in the Big 12. The defense will be a strength once again as a ton of veteran experience returns while adding Cal linebacker Cade Uluave.

14. USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley declared that a championship window is now open for the Trojans, and he'll have to make a run to the Playoff to please the fans. Jayden Maiava is back to lead the offense, and Tanook Hines is set for a breakout season while Terrell Anderson joins him in replacing Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The defense loses coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who was so crucial in turning the unit around, but Gary Patterson is a home run replacement to keep the unit on track.

13. Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables made his first trip to the College Football Playoff last season, and now he'll return looking to pick up a win in the Playoff. The season will hinge on John Mateer taking the next step, as he struggled to return to form after his early season hand injury. The defense returns stars at each level of the unit with David Stone, Kip Lewis, and the Bowen's giving this a chance to be a top 5 unit in the country.

12. Michigan Wolverines

Kyle Whittingham surprisingly was leaving Utah, and it couldn't have worked out better for the Michigan Wolverines with the timing of Sherrone Moore's firing. The biggest task for Whittingham and his staff will be developing Bryce Underwood, as he has all the talent to lead this team to a Championship. The defense will be a strength, once again returning a ton of veterans while adding elite pieces in John Henry Daley and Smith Snowden.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

The quarterback battle rages on in Tuscaloosa, but the way Keelon Russell looked this spring should have Alabama fans thrilled for his potential. The offensive line overhaul, paired with the arrival of 5-star running back Ezavier Crowell, should help Alabama field a competent rushing attack after immense struggles last season. If a few pieces in the front 7 can take a step up, this secondary is good enough to field one of the best defenses in the country.

10. LSU Tigers

Coming out of the spring, there are some concerns with LSU's roster, which had Lane Kiffin expressing his desire for a spring Transfer Portal window. Sam Leavitt is still working back from injury, while losing Aidan Anding for the season is a major blow to LSU's cornerback depth. The summer will be key for getting this roster ready for the season, as Leavitt being limited this spring didn't allow the Tigers a full camp with him leading the offense.

9. Texas A&M Aggies

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to build on the success they had last season with the hopes of going on a deeper run in the College Football Playoff. Marcel Reed and Mario Craver will be one of the most exciting duos in the country, but the offensive line replaces 4 starters. The defense has a ton of talent to replace, but the depth is there for the Aggies to be solid once again.

8. Ole Miss Rebels

When we released our initial Way-Too-Early rankings, Ole Miss still didn't know if Trinidad Chambliss would return. Now the Rebels have Chambliss in the fold for one more season, and a loaded roster around him to make another run in the Playoffs. Pete Golding did an incredible job coaching in the College Football Playoff, and this season should only be easier with all the distractions from Kiffin's departure behind this group.

7. Miami Hurricanes

When we released our Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, Miami hadn't found its plan at quarterback for the 2026 season. Darian Mensah is a likely 1st round pick who will give the Canes an even higher level of quarterback play than they got with Carson Beck. Mario Cristobal has some big holes to fill in the trenches, but few coaches are better fit to develop the pieces to fill the roles.

6. Indiana Hoosiers

Curt Cignetti has built a monster at Indiana, and despite all the losses to the NFL, this team is good enough to go on another deep run. 1st round picks Fernando Mendoza and Omar Cooper Jr are replaced by Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh, who could have the same fate next season. The defense adds a ton of veteran talent, which should once again give Bryant Haines all the tools he needs to shut down opposing offenses.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart will always have a roster capable of making the College Football Playoff, but the Bulldogs now need to go on a deep run again. The NFL Draft took some key pieces as it always does, but the Bulldogs have a ton of returning pieces to be excited about. Ellis Robinson IV and Nate Frazier did suffer injuries this spring, but both key pieces should be healthy in time for the start of Summer camp.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman's team has a revenge season ahead of them after feeling snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee. CJ Carr and the passing attack should have a bigger role with the loss of 2 1st round picks at running back, and with the receiving talent Notre Dame brought in. The defense is loaded at all 3 levels as this could end up being the best unit in the country.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

While the NFL Draft was a parade of Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day's group appears poised to go on another deep College Football Playoff run. Arthur Smith takes over as offensive coordinator with an elite trio in Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Bo Jackson to coach. The defense will be relying on a ton of pieces to step up, but with the talent on offense they won't need to be the best unit in the Country again to win games.

2. Oregon Ducks

It's business as usual in Eugene as Dan Lanning and Oregon look to make another run in the College Football Playoff next season. Dante Moore, A'Mauri Washington, and Matayo Uiagalelei all returning give this team an elite core to lean on. There are some holes to fill after the NFL Draft, but Dan Lanning and his staff have all the talent a team could want on this roster.

1. Texas Longhorns

The hype around the Texas Longhorns isn't going to go away as Steve Sarkisian has a team capable of winning the National Championship this season. Cam Coleman is somehow outperforming the high expectations, looking like a 1st round caliber wide receiver. Getting Will Muschamp's defense and in place will be key, but Texas has potential 1st round picks all over on both sides of the ball.