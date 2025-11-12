Florida and Penn State receive bad news with latest contract extension

The College Football Coaching Carousel is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory as the drama with the coaching firings has been just as exciting as the results on the field. Three of the premier jobs in the sport have already opened up as Penn State fired James Franklin, LSU fired Brian Kelly, and Florida fired Billy Napier.

As some of the most attractive jobs have opened up, each program has started to circle coaches they'd like to hire. The big 3 openings and every other school in the market is quickly figuring out that it won't be easy to land the big name they were hoping for.

Jeff Brohm's contract extension deals massive blow to the carousel

Among the names that many schools have circled as a coach they would like to steal away is Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm. The issue is that as everyone cites all the reasons that Brohm is a great Head Coach, Louisville realizes just like everyone else that Brohm is one of the best coaches in the Country.

On Wednesday Afternoon, On3 reported that Louisville is working on a contract extension for Jeff Brohm which would end the threat of losing him to another program.

NEW: Louisville is working on a contract extension to keep Jeff Brohm with the Cardinals, @clowfb, @Brett_McMurphy, and @PeteNakos report👀



His name has been linked to the Penn State and Florida job openings.



Intel: https://t.co/fLqrvUpCfp pic.twitter.com/QHUwdfLZPO — On3 (@On3sports) November 12, 2025

While several top programs thought they'd have their pick of the best coaches, everyone is quickly realizing that most coaches are happy where they are. Matt Rhule was named a top candidate for Penn State, yet he signed an extension with Nebraska. SMU knew schools were going to circle Rhett Lashlee and they moved to lock him in with a raise.

The coach everyone now turns their attention to is Lane Kiffin as he's become everyone's top candidate, but Ole Miss will certainly fight to keep him. Every firing and every coach that signs an extension only makes Lane Kiffin's price go up in what's shaping up to be a lucrative offseason for him.