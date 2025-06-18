Florida could be the big winner after decommitment from rival program

On the recruiting trail, one team's loss is always another teams gain which constantly has coaches and fanbases rooting for decommitments. On Tuesday Night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell victim to a recruiting loss as 4-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh backed off of his commitment. The loss is a massive sting for Matt Rhule and his staff as they lose their only 4-star in their class.

While Nebraska is licking its wounds, two programs should be thrilled with the news of Bronaugh reopening his recruitment. The 4-star cornerback now has plans to announce his commitment on Wednesday Night and the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles are the two schools at the front.

BREAKING: Four-star CB CJ Bronaugh will announce his commitment TONIGHT at 6:00 P.M, per source.



Bronaugh decomitted from Nebraska last night and is expected to choose from Florida and Florida State. pic.twitter.com/cowRR5vs10 — Gators Network (@GatorsNetwork) June 18, 2025

Florida Football could continue recruiting hot streak by landing Bronaugh

While the Florida State Seminoles got the most recent visit from Bronaugh, they'll likely miss out on Wednesday Night. After Bronaugh visited the Florida Gators, rumors of a flip started to circulate as the In-State program became the apparent leader. After Bronaugh decommitted from Nebraska, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for the Gators to land a commitment.

On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Florida to land 4-star CB CJ Bronaugh🐊



Bronaugh recently decommitted from Nebraska.https://t.co/BFzB2rrHT0 pic.twitter.com/hJUssjIXXr — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 18, 2025

Florida landing CJ Bronaugh would be the latest win in what has been an incredible month for Billy Napier's program. Thus far, the Gators have landed 12 commitments in the Month of June as Florida has taken advantage of getting their top targets on campus for official visits. As the Month continues, Napier could quickly build out this recruiting class as they have a ton of momentum with several of their top targets.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank CJ Bronaugh as the 106th best player in the class, the 14th ranked cornerback in the class, and the 12th ranked player out of Florida. Bronaugh would become the highest ranked player in the Gators recruiting class if he does pick them over the Seminoles.

More Florida Gators News: