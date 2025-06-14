Florida Football continues recruiting surge adding elite running back recruit

If any program has taken advantage of summer official visits, it has been the Florida Gators. Heading into the summer Billy Napier held just two commitments with Florida’s class lacking behind the other loaded recruiting classes in the SEC. To start the Summer, Billy Napier and his staff have completely flipped the script on how their recruiting class is being viewed.

The Gators started the Summer by landing 3-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr which wasn't a massive headline grabbing addition but, it got the ball rolling. Next up for the Gators was elite safety Kaiden Hall which gave the team a clear top commitment in this class. The hits kept coming for the Gators last weekend landing offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell and Wide Receiver Justin Williams allowing this class to take shape.

The Gators are showing no signs of slowing down this weekend as they've started off another weekend by reeling in another key commitment.

Florida lands elite running back Carsyn Baker

The Florida Football team has reeled in another key commitment on offense as running back Carsyn Baker committed to the Gators over Florida State, South Carolina, and Ohio State.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Carsyn Baker has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 200 RB from Fairburn, GA chose the Gators over Florida State, South Carolina, & Ohio State



“Gator Nation I’m home🐊🐊🐊”https://t.co/TSz0gR8sHc pic.twitter.com/6vU68uPDbZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2025

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Carsyn Baker as the 227th ranked player in the class, the 18th ranked running back, and the 23rd ranked player out of Georgia, giving the Gators another top-300 commit. Landing Baker is massive for Florida's recruiting class as it sends the Gators class surging from 27th to 20th Nationally.

The Gators needed to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail this Summer and they've far exceeded any expectation over these first few weeks. As official visits continue these next few weeks, the Gators should only continue to surge as Napier and his staff look to push for a Top 10 recruiting class.

