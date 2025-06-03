Florida Football makes a statement beating out Alabama for elite safety recruit

As the recruiting cycle continues to heat up ahead of the recruiting dead period at the end of June, some of the Nation's top prospects will start to fly off of the boards. The next several weeks will be filled with official visits as each school looks to build out their 2026 recruiting classes especially as recruits look to commit before their Senior season.

This weekend was a massive weekend for the Florida Gators as Billy Napier and his staff welcomed a talented group of players to campus for Official Visits. By all accounts, the Gators had a succesful weekend making significant progress with some of the programs top targets. After the weekend, the biggest question was how soon could Florida start to see the results.

Florida beats out Alabama, Florida State for elite In-State Safety recruit

The Florida Football team received massive news on Tuesday as one of the top safeties in the 2026 recruiting class Kaiden Hall committed to Florida over Alabama and Florida State.

Heading into this weekend, Hall's recruitment looked like a battle between Alabama and Florida with the Seminoles trailing not too far behind. Leaving the weekend it became clear that Florida was the school to beat with On3 predicting that Hall would commit to the In-State team.

Landing Kaiden Hall is massive for the Gators as he quickly becomes the team's highest ranked commit. On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings list Hall as the 208th ranked player in the class, the 20th ranked safety in the class, and the 30th ranked player out of Florida.

Billy Napier and his staff still have a ton of work to do as they look to build out this recruiting class. The Gators only have 4 players committed to this point but, if the team can continue to have weekends like they just had this class will fill out quickly.

