Florida Football's latest offensive line commit is an absolute monster

Coming into June, Billy Napier and his staff had a ton of work to do in this recruiting class as the Gators only had one player committed. As official visits have kicked off, the Gators have gotten red hot on the recruiting trail with 5 commitments over the last week. While Florida has plenty of work to do in this recruiting class, all signs point toward the Gators going on a massive run the next few Months.

This weekend, the Gators had another impressive group of recruits on campus, and early on, Florida is already reaping the benefits of the weekend.

Florida lands a monster on the Offensive Line in Chancellor Campbell

The Gators latest commitment comes as Florida reels in St Peterburg, FL Native Chancellor Campbell.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings list Campbell as a 3-star recruit and the 435th ranked player in the class, the 33rd ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 64th ranked player out of Florida. While Campbell's ranking won't make the Gators fanbase excited, the physical ability should have the fans very interested.

At 6 foot 8 and 310 pounds, Campbell is an absolute monster on the offensive line with a ton of upside. Campbell has a 7 foot 2 wingspan which will certainly help as he faces off against the physical specimen's on the defensive line in the SEC. Even with the massive frame, Campbell has shown impressive footwork for a player with his size.

As Florida lands it's 5th recruit of the Month, the Gators recruiting class has now moved up to 22nd in the Country which is much closer to where Florida fans would expect. Billy Napier and his staff have gotten red hot on the recruiting trail and as the staff continues to build momentum, it wouldn't be a surprise if Florida's class finishes in the Top 10.

