Florida Gators: The Sunshine State’s fuzziest team for 2026

While Miami is looking to take another crack at the national title game and Florida State is waiting for another reason (and the finances) to scrap Mike Norvell, the Florida Gators are just kinda…there.

With first-year head coach Jon Sumrall being somewhat of a question mark and the SEC coming off of a season that can only be described as “unfamiliar,” it’s hard to say with certainty where exactly the 2026 Gators will end up, making them the blurriest of their state’s top football teams—and the one in most need of addressing.

Lucky for us, their schedule appears to clear some of the haze, and at least as far as their non-conference play is concerned, it does so with a gallon of hope.

For context, all the non-con. brings to the table are FAU, Campbell, and Florida State, leaving a window wide open for Florida to build half of its bowl-clinching campaign without a single SEC victory. Especially when playing in a league so deep, that’s a golden opportunity to have.

Speaking of which, that’s where the tone endures its expected-yet-still-upsetting shift. The powers in charge of SEC scheduling gave the 2026 Gators no special treatment, with their road crudely paved as follows: at Auburn, Ole Miss, at Missouri, South Carolina, at Texas, vs Georgia (in Atlanta), Oklahoma, at Kentucky, Vanderbilt. Not much room to breathe in there.

Without a doubt, the toughest part of that stretch is the meat, a month’s worth of time that reaches from Texas to Oklahoma (a bye comes before Georgia), but that’s far from where the danger itself stops.

Beyond other firmly established threats like Ole Miss and Mizzou, you got guys like Auburn (who puts on a brutal show for visitors and is also tough to peg after its own coaching change) and South Carolina (a wildly inconsistent squad under a head coach fighting for his job…basically FSU, just a version that you could argue is often more battle-tested).

It’s not all painting doomsday though, as Ole Miss and Missouri have glaring indications of decline in spite of their recent success, whether it be through the ripples of a classic Kiffin betrayal, or a continuously dropping win count as a result of routine roster changes.

The same can be said about teams like Kentucky and Vandy, who have big shoes to fill after the departures of Mark Stoops and Diego Pavia, respectively. Heck, I’m not even banking on the Sooners blowing my mind until I see proof that Brent Venables can sustain the national relevance he currently has an on-and-off relationship with.

To keep me off a tangent, let’s just put it like this: I still see a lot of paths for Florida football despite such a tough schedule. Yeah, there’s plenty of risks, but there’s also a heavy presence of worsening opposition, to the point where you could scatter “upset alerts” all across its SEC slate.

That leads me to the support group for the Gators, sitting rather confidently in anticipation of a visible rise, one that includes a bowl berth, and perhaps even a winning record. That may not serve as an ideal peak, but if we’re being honest here, nothing about Florida football’s situation has been ideal as of late, so I’d take it in stride.