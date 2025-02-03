Florida QB DJ Lagway inks a crazy NIL deal as 2025 Heisman campaign begins

DJ Lagway isn’t just gearing up to lead the Florida Gators on the field in 2025—he’s also making major moves off it.

After stepping in for Graham Mertz during his freshman season, Lagway showed he wasn’t just another backup quarterback. Now, as he takes the reins full-time in Gainesville, he’s already generating serious buzz—not just for his arm, but for his bank account too.

Lagway recently signed a massive NIL deal with none other than Nintendo and Epic Games, a partnership he proudly announced on social media. That’s right—the guy who was throwing darts on the field is now officially tied to two of the biggest names in gaming.

It’s a huge step, but honestly, it’s no surprise considering Lagway’s $3.7 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranks him fourth among all college football players and seventh overall in college athletics. Pretty wild for someone who’s just entering his second season.

For context, Lagway isn’t the only college athlete to link up with these gaming giants. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama star Ryan Williams also inked deals with Nintendo and Epic Games. But with the Heisman conversation heating up for 2025, Lagway’s timing couldn’t be better. His 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns from last season have already set the stage,

As we look towards the 2025 season, Lagway is one of the few players who legitimately has a chance to win the Heisman Trophy. In a lot of ways, he has single-handedly rejuvinated the Florida football program and has Gator fans dreaming big looking ahead to next fall.

Florida will open up the 2025 season with LIU before playing USF the next week. Then, the Gators will have two road matchups against LSU and Miami in which Lagway will have the chance to submit his claim early for the Heisman.

