Florida State continues recruiting hot streak landing elite Tight End

After a slow start to the recruiting cycle, the Florida State Seminoles are catching fire on the recruiting trail. The Summer brought several weeks of official visits which the Florida State football program has used to its advantage especially after this past weekend. The Seminoles were able to land their future quarterback Jaden O'Neal after he decommitted from Oklahoma which gave them the key piece to pitch other top recruits.

Once Florida State got a quarterback on board, the rest of the pieces would follow, which has played out on Monday. The Seminoles' hot streak started as the team flipped Auburn commit and Florida State legacy Devin Carter, giving the team an elite wide receiver. Carter's commitment isn't the only good news the team will have as they seemingly crushed the final weekend of Official Visits.

Florida State lands elite TE recruit Xavier Tiller

On Monday Afternoon, the Florida State Seminoles reeled in yet, another top recruiting target landing Tight End Xavier Tiller over Auburn and Alabama.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 225 TE from Fairburn, GA chose the Seminoles over Alabama & Auburn



“I’m home! Go Noles!”https://t.co/z9N1UY3TqV pic.twitter.com/q4OlT73dkP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2025

After taking an Official Visit to Florida State last weekend, Tiller said he was nearing a decision and that everyone would be shocked and now everyone sees what he was talking about. Despite strong pushes from Alabama and Auburn, the Georgia Native will play for the Seminoles.

Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn add another elite recruit as Tiller is the Nation's 222nd ranked player, the 11th ranked tight end, and the 22nd ranked player out of Georgia according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings.

As Florida State added Devin Carter and Xavier Tiller on Monday, the team now has it's two highest ranked players on board pointing to a great hot streak for Mike Norvell and his staff. The Summer will continue to bring great news for the Seminoles but, Mike Norvell and his staff are finally gaining some serious momentum on the recruiting trail.

