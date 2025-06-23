Florida State flips key Auburn receiver after landing their quarterback of the future

On the recruiting trail, there isn't a better asset for a football program than having a quarterback committed in your recruiting class. A quarterback serves as one of the key recruiters for the coaching staff as he helps attract talent at every position on offense as it lays out a clear blue print for the future. While Mike Norvell has struggled recruiting at the High School level that could change in this recruiting class.

On Sunday Night, the Florida State Seminoles landed their quarterback of the future, quickly adding recent Oklahoma decommit Jaden O'Neal. As the Seminoles landed their quarterback of the future, it allowed the team to start making a bigger push for players at the skill positions as they could point to the quarterback that will be running the offense. On Monday, the Seminoles saw the first benefit of having a quarterback in this recruiting class.

Florida State flips Auburn WR commit Devin Carter

On Monday, Florida State got it's first commit after landing their quarterback of the future as the Seminoles flipped 4-star Auburn commit

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Devin Carter has Flipped from Auburn to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 175 WR had been Committed to the Tigers since January



His dad, Dexter, played RB for FSU & was drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Drafthttps://t.co/urGVFaKOOu pic.twitter.com/ya961Urz0f — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2025

For the Florida State Seminoles, this is a massive recruiting win as Devin Carter was once committed to Florida State and he now rejoins this recruiting class. Dexter Carter, Devin's Father was a standout for the Seminoles before being picked in the 1st round of the NFL Draft playing for the 49ers where he won a Super Bowl and the New York Jets.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Devin Carter as the 124th ranked player in the class, the 19th ranked wide receiver, and the 15th ranked player out of Georgia. Carter becomes the highest ranked player in the Seminoles class which may start to surge with the momentum of landing a quarterback commit in Jaden O'Neal.

More Florida State Seminoles News: