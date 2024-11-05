Florida State podcaster has strong words for Mike Norvell
1-8. That is Florida State Football’s record so far in 2024 which has put head coach Mike Norvell’s name at the center of college football. The fifth-year coach just signed a contract extension this past off-season which keeps him in Tallahassee through 2031 with a buyout that currently sits at $63.8 million.
Not only are the stands empty, but social media has been ablaze with Seminole fans and seemingly most from all other FBS schools being in agreement that the coach needs to go, which is highly unusual. Furthermore, all of this is happening off of a 13-0 season for Florida State which saw them conclude it with an ACC Championship before it all came crashing down with a 63-3 loss the Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldog’s in the 2023 Sugar Bowl.
Things have continued to plummet in 2024 and not only are fans calling for Norvell’s firing, but several media are as well.
LockedOn Seminoles’ podcast host, Brian Smith calls for firing of Mike Norvell
On a recent episode with LockedOn ACC co-hosts, Alex Donno and Kenton Gibbs, Smith sounded off with some full proof reasons on why Norvell needed to be fired, and what Seminole fans should be fearful of moving forward either way. Smith led the segment with “this is a complete joke,” which was a clear indication he was about to sound off. And sound off he did.
5 Reasons Mike Norvell needs to be fired
Players are quitting
Smith pointed out that it was evident players were quitting during the Seminoles’ home game against conference foe, North Carolina this past Saturday where the team lost 35-11. Smith mentioned the Seminoles had a 10-man front on a few occasions and allowed yardage off of it, instead of losses on the play which himself and former NC State defensive lineman, Gibbs both agreed would usually be a tackle for loss.
Smith analyzed a play in which North Carolina Tar Heels running back, Omarion Hampton appeared to be surrounded by Seminoles after taking a pitch from the quarterback. From there, “it was like the red sea parted…no effort at all,” Smith said. And the Seminoles would fail to make the tackle on the play, allowing for a 49-yard touchdown on the play in which he went untouched.
Florida State has a chance of Losing to FCS Opponent, Charleston Southern
The most concerning thing of the quitting may not even be the teams’ performance against North Carolina, but Smith projects them to potentially lose to FCS opponent Charleston Southern who the Seminoles play in a few weeks. “That is Charleston Southern’s Super Bowl,” Smith points out.
Indiana’s Curt Cignetti is available
Smith points out that despite the steep buyout price tag, lawsuit involving the ACC and stadium renovations pointed out by Donno, “if you need it (firing Norvell) done well enough, there are boosters for every program that can.”
If boosters can convince and put up the $63.8 million owed to Norvell, there is a chance the Seminoles could part ways with the fifth-year coach and go after Cignetti or someone else.
A mass exodus of transfers could ensue for Florida State Football
If Mike Norvell is not fired and considering how the team has looked disengaged on the field, you would be hard-pressed to find a bulk of players currently on Florida State’s roster that would want to stay and not enter the portal.
“Unless somebody ponies up, it will not only get worse, it could bury the program for several years. Because I can guarantee you right now there will be a mass exodus from the current roster in December.”
Mike Norvell will still struggle even if he fires all of his assistants
Donno points out that Norvell would have to fire his assistants if he remained in Tallahassee, but even then, fixing it is far from a sure thing.
“The concern there (Norvell firing his staff) would be who wants to work for somebody who’s probably a lame duck,” Donno stated.
Florida State will be a four-win team at best in 2025
The ripple effect is most likely more than a one season ripple that Norvell has created in Tallahassee as Smith points out.
“If I am correct about the portal, I think they are going to lose some guys they cannot afford to lose…and then next year, I’m going to tell you right now that at most they are going to be a four-win team because their roster is going to be so depleted from the transfer portal,” Smith said.
What is the main reason the Florida State Seminoles are struggling?
Many reasons were listed by Smith, Donno and Gibbs as reasons for Florida State struggling lately in a trend that they feel will continue. And unlike most situations where you can pin-point a main reason, you struggle to here as Gibbs points out.
“This is the most unique collapse I have ever seen because we cannot pin point one thing to say this is what happened,” Gibbs said.
It is probably without question that the debacle in Tallahassee will continue into at least 2025 regardless of who the head coach is. The questions now that remain are will Norvell be fired, and how long-term will the ramifications be?