Florida State’s latest locker room drama spells another disaster coming in 2025

There's no other way to put it, the 2024 season was an utter disaster for Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles. After an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship, the Seminoles fell apart in 2024 going 2-10 on the season and 1-7 in ACC play which was good enough for 17th in the Conference.

Heading into the 2025 season, there's a ton of pressure on Mike Norvell to get the program back on track. This offseason, all Mike Norvell has spoken about is how the mentality of this team is different and how the locker room is a much tighter group than they were last season.

"I don't want a team full of sidekicks. I want guys that are willing to grasp it, hold it, push it and go be it. That's what I'm seeing with this team." Mike Norvell

While Mike Norvell is high on this group and their temperament, the team is showing a much different side. Earlier this week, Mike Norvell and his staff dismissed safety Conrad Hussey after he got into a physical altercation with one of the Seminoles' position coaches.

The dismissal comes just days after Florida State's new defensive coordinator Tony White called out his defense for the effort they're giving in fall camp.

"There's some guys who need to, quite frankly, step their ass up. It's unacceptable. We all need to make sure that we're all on the same page and we understand what's asked of us and what the expectations are. Either guys do it or they don't. And it's not right if you don't." Tony White

After hearing Tony White call out some of the members of the team and seeing Conrad Hussey dismissed from the team, it's hard not to feel that this season may be another disaster. Mike Norvell and his staff are once again banking on a ton of transfers this season and as everyone saw last season, it's hard to gel that many new pieces together.

This team faces a ton of pressure already to turn the program around and the buzz coming out of the program isn't great. Hearing Tony White calling out his group this close to the season especially as Florida State prepares for Alabama, shouldn't give anyone confidence in the turnaround the Seminoles are trying to undergo.

