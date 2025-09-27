Florida State's stunning loss blows the College Football Playoff race wide open

The Florida State Seminoles have been riding high to start the season coming off of their disastrous 2024 season where they won just 2 games. Coming into Friday Night everyone was expecting business as usual from the Florida State Seminoles as they went on the road to face a Virginia tema with plenty of flaws.

Early in the game, Virginia jumped all over Florida State and while everyone expected Florida State to wake up and take over this game, they ended up looking like the better team the entire game. In the second half, the Cavaliers put together a pair of touchdown drives where they ate up more than 14 minutes of game time.

Despite a puzzling 4th down call leading to a turnover on downs, the Seminoles were able to force overtime but, the end of regulation wasn't the end of their struggles.

The play calling in overtime was beyond strange as the Seminoles ran twice before setting up a screen pass that took too long to develop and led to Thomas Castellanos missing the throw. After settling for 3 the Cavaliers did the same sending the game to double overtime.

In double overtime, the Cavs offense looked like the group we saw throughout the game gashing the Seminoles and capping the drive off with a Chandler Morris rushing touchdown before nailing the two-point play. The Seminoles knew they needed to score 8 and almost had the touchdown but, Duce Robinson juggled a walk in score on 3rd down. On fourth down, the Cavaliers pressured Castellanos got the interception and sent the student section into a frenzy.

Losing to this Virginia team is a massive blow to the 8th ranked Seminoles and it takes them from looking like a lock to make the College Football Playoff to now needing to climb back into the race.

The Seminoles taking a loss changes everything in the race for the ACC Championship as one more loss in league play to a team like the Miami Hurricanes could end up derailing their season like Miami last season.

A team like Alabama now takes a massive hit as their loss to Florida State is no longer to a Top 10 opponent which could put them on the ropes with a second loss. Georgia Tech now gets a massive boost as they haven't lost in ACC play and have a schedule that should allow them a chance at remaining unbeaten.

In College Football, chaos always arises when you least expect it and on a weekend where we have several Top 25 clashes, it ended up being the game on Friday Night that gave us the most chaos.

