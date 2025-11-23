Florida State sends message that losing is fine after shocking Mike Norvell decision

The Florida State Seminoles have gone from one of the premier programs in college football to irrelevant in the national picture and a joke to many. Mike Norvell had the program on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff in 2023, but after the Seminoles were snubbed, the fall from grace has been truly shocking.

In 2024, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles followed up their run by going 2-10 with just a 1-7 record in ACC play. After a miserable season, the hope was that the team would bounce back and go on a deep run to the College Football Playoff.

Instead, the Seminoles are just 5-6 on the year with a 2-6 record in ACC play meaning the final game will determine if the Seminoles will make a bowl game. Florida State fans have expected to see the program move on from Norvell, but his massive buyout has become Mike Norvell's saving grace.

Florida State will retain Mike Norvell for 2026

On Sunday Afternoon, Florida State released a statement to the fans that they'll be bringing Mike Norvell back for the 2026 season.

"This decision reflects a unified commitment to competing in the rapidly evolving landscape of college football, while maintaining continuity within the program," said FSU president Dr. Richard McCullough. pic.twitter.com/9JgZ6wG3H2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2025

The decision by Florida State sends a terrible message to the fanbase who should be outraged by the decision. Mike Norvell hasn't just had a bad season or two; the last two years have truly been a disaster that's inexcusable.,

Every game that Mike Norvell coaches makes it look like the 2023 season was a fluke rather than what the fanbase should expect. For his career, Mike Norvell is just 38-33 with a 22-26 record in conference play, and if you take away that incredible season he's just 25-32 and 14-26 in the ACC.

If Mike Norvell is returning, he needs to change his way, but that won't be easy considering that he's on the hot seat. Florida State has been far too reliant on the Transfer Portal, and the only way Mike Norvell is going to make this team a winner is if he starts to recruit the High School ranks better than he has in his tenure.