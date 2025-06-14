Florida strikes again, landing Ex-LSU pledge over Texas and the Tigers

The story of the Summer on the College Football recruiting trail has been the absolute surge by the Florida Gators. Heading into the Summer, the Gators had just two players committed in the 2026 recruiting class. As the weeks have gone along, all the Gators have done is land elite recruit after elite recruit in what has been the best stretch of Billy Napier's career.

Florida strikes again landing former LSU commit JaReylan McCoy

After landing elite running back Carsyn Baker on Friday Night, the Gators are adding to their recruiting class once again, landing defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 245 DL from Tupelo, MS chose the Gators over Texas & LSU



“Going to make my Granny, Grandaddy and Tete proud 🕊️”https://t.co/SJoZAWQnn5 pic.twitter.com/LsU5R7qdg2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2025

JaReylan McCoy is a former LSU Commit but, after he reopened his recruitment, the Gators were able to beat out Texas and LSU. When McCoy first reopened his recruitment, it appeared that the In-State Ole Miss Rebels were in the drivers seat which only makes it more impressive that the Gators were able to win out.

McCoy is ranked by On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings as the 163rd ranked player in the class, the 17th ranked defensive lineman in the class, and the 8th ranked player out of Mississippi. The Gators land another blue chip recruit from an SEC Rivals' backyard which only makes the commitment sweeter.

Heading into the Summer, Florida's recruiting class was far from impressive with a just a pair of commits. After landing McCoy, Florida's class now ranks 13th Nationally and 6th in the SEC which speaks to how insane this run has been.

In JaReylan McCoy, the Florida Gators are getting a potentially versatile piece on the defensive line. While McCoy is listed as a defensive lineman, he has impressive arm length and athletic ability, which could make him a great pass rusher in the SEC.

The question for the Florida Football team is who's next to jump on board in the midst of this recruiting tear.

