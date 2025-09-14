Football meets romance as Diego Pavia promises Theo Von a date with his mom

College Football creates stories like no other sport as some of the chaos that ensues on a weekly basis is truly unbelievable. Whether it's events like a food truck catching on fire affecting the game at Wake Forest Vs NC State or some of the wild penalties and celebrations you see. On Saturday Night, a new storyline became the craziest of the season as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia promised comedian Theo Von a date with his mom.

During the Vanderbilt Commodores' massive upset victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Theo Von was on the sideline rooting on the Commodores. Cole Cubelic told everyone why Theo Von was rooting so hard for the Commodores, as it turns out that Diego Pavia promised the comedian a date with his mom.

If Vanderbilt beats South Carolina, Diego Pavia promised Theo Von a date with his mom.



Cole Cubelic reported the details while Theo Von confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JcWHX9CA14 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

Cole Cubelic's delivery was truly incredible as the line "You don't even want to know what he told me about Diego Pavia's mom" is hilarious.

While the story seems strange (and it is), it turns out that Diego Pavia has always wanted to marry a nurse, and Pavia's mother is a nurse, which obviously makes the two a match made in heaven. The bigger question is how this all unfolded, as everyone needs to know if Pavia brought it up or if Theo Von asked the question.

For Diego Pavia, if the cost of knocking off South Carolina to likely send the Commodores into the Top 25 is setting a millionaire comedian up with his mom, it's a no brainer. Pavia put together another solid game for the Commodores as he went 18-25 passing for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception while adding 24 yards with his legs.

The Commodores are now 3-0 with a great chance to win the next two games, and if chaos keeps ensuing everywhere else, they could find themselves in the College Football Playoff race. Everyone else now will be waiting for the details on the date between Pavia's mom and Theo Von.

