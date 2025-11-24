Former Baylor coach Art Briles resurfaces with new college football head coaching job

Every once in a while, a former head coach is fired, and you hardly ever hear from them again at the college level. When Art Briles reached an agreement with Baylor in 2015, it seemed as if he'd never return to college football. The last ten years have seen Art Briles and Baylor facing off in court while Art Briles has had several jobs most fans haven't heard about.

In 2018, Art Briles returned to the sidelines as the Head Coach of Estra Guelfi of the Italian Football League. Briles led his team to an 8-3 record making it to the final, but falling short of the Championship.

After his brief stint in Italy, Art Briles returned to Texas as the Head Coach of Mount Vernon High School. In his first season, Briles found himself caught up in a scandal over ineligible players, but didn't have to forfeit any wins. Briles spent two seasons at Mount Vernon before resigning posting a 20-6 record.

Briles tried to return to college football in 2022 when Hugh Jackson tried to hire him as the offensive coordinator for Grambling State, but the prior scandals led to his resignation just 4 days after his hiring. After he resigned from Grambling State, Briles returned to Italy coaching his team to a 9-2 season winning the 41st Italian Bowl.

Art Briles is back in College Football

On Sunday Night, Art Briles made his return to college football, as Brett McMurphy reported that he was hired by Eastern New Mexico, a Division II football program.

Former Baylor coach Art Briles hired at Divison II Eastern New Mexico, sources told @On3sports. Briles received a 3-year contract & has a buyout in excess of $1 million if he leaves the school, source said https://t.co/iTJeM7amVs — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 24, 2025

The news of Art Briles returning to college football are truly surprising as it appeared that he would likely never return to the NCAA. The next few days will be truly interesting to follow as Art Briles has accepted several positions before being forced to resign or having his offer pulled due to public outrage.